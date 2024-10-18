I Just Learned Drew Barrymore’s Babysitter Was Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund, And He Might Have Helped Her Get That Role In Scream
Who knew horror could be so wholesome?
Modern horror wouldn’t be what it is today without Wes Craven. He has made some of the best slasher horror movies of all time, and that helped push the boundaries of the genre. Little did I know, the director from Cleveland, Ohio, created quite a network of stars across these iconic films. For example, Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund used to babysit Drew Barrymore, who would go on to play Scream’s doomed Casey Becker, and the story the A Nightmare on Elm Street actor told us about this is incredible.
Two of the stars of the 1984 classic, Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund, appeared on CinemaBlend’s podcast, ReelBlend, to talk about everything Craven-related -- from how he was as a director, theories, sequels, and even other Craven hits, like Scream. During the conversation, Englund recounted witnessing a meeting between Craven and Barrymore while out to dinner.
The Urban Legend alum didn’t know it then, but he seemingly was part of the Scream franchises' beginnings as he went up to say high to the director and the actress he used to babysit:
So, do we have Englund to thank for one of the best first kills in a horror movie? It's not confirmed, but it seems like he might have played a small role in getting Barrymore cast in Scream.
Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, which brought a lot of excitement, dread and pretty gruesome murders to our screens, has remained a staple in the genre for decades. Then Scream did the same thing, as it added a new meta and funny level to the world of horror. So, the fact that two of the franchises' stars are so connected through something like babysitting is pretty mind-blowing.
Plus, this story is made even better by the fact that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the first movie in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Over the years, there have been a lot of sequels, off-kilter Nightmare on Elm Street remakes, and even some Freddy Kruger wardrobe secrets revealed that could have changed everything, as shared by the Freddy vs Jason star himself. So it's fun to throw it back to the days when these movies were made and learn more about how Craven's iconic projects are connected.
People have continually celebrated Wes Craven’s work and shared favorite scenes, trivia, and a whole lot more about his movies over the years. Even Barrymore has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from Scream. Now that I've learned about her connection to Nightmare on Elm Street's star, we might need to thank Robert Englund for her involvement.
