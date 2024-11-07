‘It’s A Full Circle Moment For Me:’ Elsbeth’s Wendell Pierce Shares The Sweet Story Behind Why Vanessa Williams Guest Starring Role Was So Special To Him

We all have our dream Elsbeth guest stars , and in Season 2 we’ve already gotten some great ones, including Nathan Lane as a murderous opera fan and Christian Borle as his Good Wife character . This week’s episode only adds to this growing and prestigious list as Vanessa Williams will be in it. However, it’s not just her reputation that makes this guest spot so special, because she also has a very personal connection to one of the show’s stars, Wendell Pierce.

Amid Elsbeth’s Season 2 run on the 2024 TV schedule , I had the opportunity to speak with its stars, Wendell Pierce and Carrie Preston, at New York Comic-Con. While there, I asked about the upcoming fourth episode – “Elsbeth’s Eleven” – and its big guest star, Vanessa Williams. Immediately, Pierce wanted to tell me a sweet story about his history with her and why her appearance meant so much to him. He said:

Well, it's a full-circle moment for me, because I met Vanessa in high school. I was 17 years old, we were in this arts recognition and talent search program together. And I first came to New York and spent my first weekend at her house. And so we've been friends this whole time, and it's always a pleasure to work with her.

Well, that’s just the sweetest thing ever. Both Pierce and Williams have been working consistently since the mid-’80s and have made great names for themselves in the decades that followed. So, to see them come together on this wonderful show certainly is “full circle,” as the actor put it.

Plus, what makes all this even better is the fact that this episode deals with more than just murder, there's a heist too. Williams plays a VIP customer of a jewelry store who decides to orchestrate said heist. However, she’s also responsible for the poisoning of a man who works at the store.

It’s a super fun mystery that’s different from the others Elsbeth and co. have solved, and Pierce went on to tell me that Williams was incredible in her role. He also noted that she would tell everyone that they’ve been friends for a very long time, as he explained:

And she's such at ease. She's one of those people that she's always comfortable in her skin. She's always just very relaxed, and it was a full-circle moment. We were constantly going, ‘Oh, remember we started,’ and she would announce ‘Wendell and I have known each other since we were teenagers,’ so it was really cool working with her.

Well, I love this so much for them. Honestly, it also makes me hope that Williams is able to return to Elsbeth no matter the outcome of this episode, so we can see her and The Wire actor together again.

Carrie Preston also had high praise for her co-star’s pal. She explained that working with the Ugly Betty actress was empowering, and she was inspired by her work ethic and approach to the character. The Elsbeth star explained:

She's just so gorgeous and so down to earth and personable, but also a total boss. So I just love that combo. I always admire that and strive for that myself. And so she came on already owning that role.

Vanessa Williams isn’t the only long-time friend of the cast though. Her bestie on screen will be played by Jenn Lyon who happens to be one of Preston’s best friends. So, there are a ton of dynamic duos on and off screen when it comes to this episode, and as the Claws actress told me they “were in great hands all around.”

Overall, this wonderful story from Pierce showed how small the world is and added so much meaning to this week’s episode of Elsbeth. Meanwhile, Preston confirmed the force of nature Vanessa Williams is. All around, their comments have me hyped up for this episode that I was already stoked about because I do love a heist.