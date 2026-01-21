What’s It Like To Have Your Song Play During A Viral Sex Scene? The Housemaid's Jessie Murph Reacted

Actors often get asked about working on sex scenes in movies and TV shows, and intimacy coordinators have described their approach to facilitating them on many occasions. However, how does a musician feel when their song gets used during a spicy scene? Well, Sydney Sweeney and Jessie Murph answered that question as they reacted to the singer’s song being used in The Housemaid.

During The Housemaid scene in question, and spoilers are ahead, Sydney Sweeney’s Millie has sex with Brandon Sklenar’s Andrew in a hotel. It happens after they’ve spent the night out together, and it marks a turning point in the movie as their relationship turns intimate. While things are getting hot and heavy on screen, Jessie Murph’s song, “Bad as the Rest,” plays (via Just Jared ). Now, she’s reacted to that sequence too, take a look:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

As you can see in the video, Murph puts her hand over her mouth, and looks like she’s in shock. Then, Sydney Sweeney pops up next to her, and is watching her reaction. However, the shock quickly turns into smiles, as the Anyone But You actress looks up at what they’re watching while the singer smiles into her hand.

I feel like it’d be surreal to have your song featured in any movie or show. However, to have it be the soundtrack of a sex scene has to be a whole other experience, entirely. So, I can see why Jessie Murph had the reaction she did. Clearly, she really enjoyed it, and it was fun to see Sweeney react to her reaction, too. However, there’s no denying that her jaw-dropping reaction was a fitting one for the scene in which her song was used.

It reminds me of how Bridgerton used Pitbull’s song “Give Me Everything” during the steamy carriage scene. It went viral, and in response, Pitbull reacted on Instagram , writing that it “shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries.” In short, music can really help make a moment.

Anyway, going back to the movie at hand, overall, The Housemaid has an incredible soundtrack, and the songs are used in such impactful ways. “Bad as the Rest” is one great example. However, another good needle drop comes at the end, after a Housemaid sequel is set up, and “I Did Something Bad” by Taylor Swift plays .

Now, The Housemaid has been a box office success, and it’s continued to maintain the hype as the 2026 movie schedule gets going. It’s a book-to-screen adaptation of Freida McFadden’s incredibly popular novel, and now a sequel is in the works.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, you better believe I’ll be waiting to see what songs they decide to put in that sequel, because they used some bangers in the 2025 hit. I’ll also be hoping we get some reactions like this one we’ve been talking about.

If you want to see The Housemaid and the needle drop in question, you can still catch it in theaters.