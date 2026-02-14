I'm A Huge Emo Fan And I Didn't Even Clock That Deep Cut Song In Bridgerton. It's So Perfect Though

Bridgerton’s constant flow of orchestral covers of pop songs will never get old for me, but the series just had a first on its soundtrack. Season 4 has a cover of a song from the punk rock band Paramore. Once I learned what it was, I could have given the series a standing ovation for picking the deep-cut emo banger from my teenage years - especially for how well it goes with the big Cinderella-themed romance this season. Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Of This Season’s Bridgerton Covers Really Caught Me Off Guard

Now, I have to admit it, I didn’t catch it while I was watching it myself, but at the end of episode three of Season 4, one of Vitamin String Quartet’s new covers was “All I Wanted” by Paramore, circa 2009. You can check out the cover below:

All I Wanted (Paramore Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet [Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix Series)] - YouTube Watch On

How did I not clock this? Any one of my friends could tell you I’m one of the biggest fans of the band (I’ve seen them in concert four times and could sing each of their records with a gun to my head), but I think the mishap is because I never expected to hear it in Bridgerton. It’s not one of their most popular songs by a longshot – though in recent years it did have a viral moment on TikTok, leading the band to play it for the first time at some of their shows.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why ‘All I Wanted’ Is A Perfect Song For Sophie Baek

“All I Wanted” is the last song on Paramore’s 2009 landmark emo record Brand New Eyes that I always thought was underrated back in the day. The big hits of the album were songs like “The Only Exception,” “Ignorance” and “Playing God,” but “All I Wanted” has really stood the test of time, especially for Hayley Williams’ belt vocals during the chorus, where she sings “all I wanted was you.” Listen to the original below:

I love that Bridgerton picked a Paramore song, and this one is particular because it really embodies all the yearning Sophie is going through during the storyline. I love this song because it really boils down that feeling to a single phrase, “all I wanted was you,” and expresses it so deeply through the musicality of the song. These lyrics are especially apt for Sophie and Benedict’s love story:

I could follow you to the beginning, just to relive the start. Maybe then we'd remember to slow down at all of our favorite parts... All I wanted was you.

While Sophie deals with getting to know Benedict following their magical moment at the ball, I imagine her with her earphones in, listening to this song now because the song feels like her replaying her perfect night and waking up to the reality of it not being so easy for them to be together, according to society. She wishes it could be as simple as telling him how she feels as the song plays as they return home from the cottage, but she’s forced to live in the fantasy of that night and sit next to him in that want. Like I said… a perfect song for the moment!

Anyway, you can watch Bridgerton yourself with a Netflix subscription and look forward to the rest of Season 4 arriving on the 2026 TV schedule on Thursday, February 26.