I Binged Emilia Clarke's Ponies, And I Have So Many Questions I Need Answered In Season 2

SPOILERS are ahead for Ponies Season 1, now new on streaming.

I know we’re only a few weeks into the 2026 TV schedule, but I’m happy to say I can already say I’ve been impressed by a new series this year, and that's Ponies. I was only vaguely aware and curious about the show when I clicked play on the first episode. I was mostly drawn in by its leads, Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson (since I’ve really enjoyed both of their past projects), and the concept of two “persons of no interest” becoming spies.

Before I knew it, I had binged all eight episodes of Season 1, and my mouth was agape as I watched the final moments of the finale. Now, at the time of writing this, Ponies has been a huge success on Peacock between its viewership and critical reactions, but Season 2 has yet to be officially greenlit. We’ve only heard the creators tell Deadline they’re “ready to dive” in should they get the go ahead. While we wait for word, I feel like I’m literally hanging off a cliff over what happened during the finale. Let’s talk about the loose ends:

(Image credit: Peacock)

How Much Of What Andrei Said Was True?

The series ends with Bea (Clarke) and Twila (Richardson) finally rounding up the KGB’s Andrei Vasiliev to get some answers about their dead husbands. But while he’s tied up, they don’t get what they bargained for from him. Andrei drops a lot of bombs that conflict with a lot of information they’ve been gathering since they joined the CIA.

We’re going to get into much of the specifics throughout this article, but my first question is how truthful Andrei actually was being with them. Obviously he’s a KGB agent so Andrei lying would make sense, but in the world of spies and espionage, who can anyone really trust? I really want to know what part of his story is an actual revelation, and how much is manipulation.

(Image credit: Peacock)

What’s With The String Of Murdered Prostitutes?

Throughout the season, Twila is following a trail of murders around Moscow regarding prostitutes. I thought we landed on an answer since we saw Andrei kill one of them, and there’s a lot of compelling evidence that he’s a psycho killer. During his interrogation, he suggests that the CIA was actually responsible for Galyna’s murder. According to him, she was KGB and the CIA killed her and framed them. Again, this could be a big fat lie, but it does make me wonder if there’s more to the prostitute murders.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Who’s Side Is Sasha Really On?

That brings me to Galyna’s brother, Sasha. I really loved the relationship between Sasha and Bea throughout the season, and found myself completely on board with the pair running away to New York to see the Rockettes. The Season 1 finale left off with Sasha getting a major wound and being extracted by the CIA. While I was originally left wondering if he would simply live, now that I’ve seen the end of the episode, I’m left questioning if he was even on their side the entire time or not. I would be so heartbroken for Bea if he’s found out to be a bad guy next season.

(Image credit: Peacock)

What's Going On With Chris?

I mean, the biggest WTF of the season has to be the reveal that Bea’s husband, Chris, has been alive the whole time. Like, excuse me – after this woman risked her life just to find out why he died, he’s just hiding out somewhere? (Even Emilia Clarke broke her rib filming intimate scenes for the show!) I’m appalled.

Again, we return to Andrei’s suggestion that Chris was actually a double agent rather than Tom (as Vera told Twila). In the finale, we see that Chris is alive and has been reunited with Dane and Bea’s grandma. I’m not really sure where the show is going with the revelation that Chris is alive, but I have to know, as well as how Bea is going to react when she eventually finds out.

(Image credit: Peacock)

And, What's Cheryl's Backstory?

See what I mean about all my questions? Here’s another one: what’s going on with Ray’s wife Cheryl? It seems as though she’s KGB and might have been the mole the whole time. I didn’t see this coming, but it definitely makes more sense why she literally shot her nanny. That was weird.

I’d be curious to learn more about her backstory and why exactly she went to the other side. I think learning more about Cheryl as a character could be really interesting to dive into. Did she get bored of being a secretary and housewife, or did she play the long game with Ray somehow?

(Image credit: Peacock)

How The Heck Are Bea And Twila Going To Get Out Of This?

Alright, one more. and perhaps the most obvious of them all: I want to know what happens to Bea and Twila following the season finale. The last time we see them, they are in a burning building and being captured by Andrei and the KGB. I assume they are going to be captured and need to be saved by Dane and Ray. Or maybe they can find some way to outsmart Andrei or escape. Being inside the KGB is the biggest mess they’ve been in since the show started. It’s also pretty exciting from a viewer’s perspective because in Season 1, they’ve mostly completed missions separately.

Twila and Bea are so fun to watch together, and I found Ponies Season 1 to be such a compelling and twisty ride to go on. While watching it, I felt like I was watching something I haven’t really seen much of on TV. Sure, there are a lot of spy thrillers out there, but about the wives of CIA agents in the 1970s? It’s the kind of buddy comedy I didn’t know I was getting when I turned it on, but I'm so happy I did. Anyways, I hope you’re reading, Peacock, because that’s a lot of reasons I’m going to need Season 2!