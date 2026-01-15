‘Crazier Than Fiction.’ Emilia Clarke’s Spy Series Ponies Is Getting Strong Reactions From Critics
The new thriller is streaming on Peacock.
Emilia Clarke will always be known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, and Haley Lu Richardson made quite an impression on Season 2 of The White Lotus as the assistant of the doomed Tanya McQuoid. In Ponies, however, which premiered Thursday on the 2026 TV schedule, the actresses portray characters who are, quite literally, of no interest. Let’s see what critics have to say about the new spy thriller, available to stream with a Peacock subscription.
Ponies is set in the 1970s in the Soviet Union, where the CIA husbands of Bea and Twila (Emilia Clark and Haley Lu Richardson, respectively) die under mysterious circumstances. The secretaries take over their job, expecting to excel as spies because they are Persons of No Interest (aka PONIs). Tania Hussain of Collider gives the series an 8 out of 10, writing that compelling scripts and striking performances already make this one of the most impressive new shows of 2026. The critic says:
Hope Sloop of Decider calls Ponies “exactly the kind of hilarious and heart-racing thriller the world needs now,” praising the way it (mostly) avoids the pitfalls and stereotypes that often plague women in spy thrillers. Sloop continues:
Kelly Lawler of USA TODAY gives it 3 out of 4 stars, calling the actresses “divine.” What Ponies lacks in gimmicks and flash, Lawler writes, it makes up for with rich warmth and good storytelling. The critic says:
Trent Moore of AV Club says the Peacock series falls tonally somewhere between The Americans and Burn Notice. The friendship between Bea and Twila is a joy to see grow, as they bond through their unique, shared experience. Moore says:
THR’s Angie Han finds things to like about Ponies, particularly Twila’s offbeat fashion, rich set designs and crowd-pleasing needle drops. However, the series overall falls short for Han, who writes:
Critics seem to be enjoying this eight-episode spy thriller overall, and it holds an early 92% on Rotten Tomatoes (from 12 reviews). If you want to see these beloved actresses in new roles, the entire first season of Ponies is available to stream now on Peacock.
