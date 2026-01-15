‘Crazier Than Fiction.’ Emilia Clarke’s Spy Series Ponies Is Getting Strong Reactions From Critics

Emilia Clarke will always be known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, and Haley Lu Richardson made quite an impression on Season 2 of The White Lotus as the assistant of the doomed Tanya McQuoid. In Ponies, however, which premiered Thursday on the 2026 TV schedule, the actresses portray characters who are, quite literally, of no interest. Let’s see what critics have to say about the new spy thriller, available to stream with a Peacock subscription.

Ponies is set in the 1970s in the Soviet Union, where the CIA husbands of Bea and Twila (Emilia Clark and Haley Lu Richardson, respectively) die under mysterious circumstances. The secretaries take over their job, expecting to excel as spies because they are Persons of No Interest (aka PONIs). Tania Hussain of Collider gives the series an 8 out of 10, writing that compelling scripts and striking performances already make this one of the most impressive new shows of 2026. The critic says:

With a massive cliffhanger that will also leave you demanding a Season 2, Ponies is a must-watch for 2026. While some storylines churn quickly (though one episode in particular moves a bit slower), the series compensates in other ways, further adding to its overall mystery (think need-to-know basis). Still, it earns its impact through confidence, sharply written characters, and a genre-specific control that can often go overboard. Thankfully, Peacock delivers a sharp, genuinely fun spy series that feels intimate even at its most dangerous and one that lingers well after the credits roll.

Hope Sloop of Decider calls Ponies “exactly the kind of hilarious and heart-racing thriller the world needs now,” praising the way it (mostly) avoids the pitfalls and stereotypes that often plague women in spy thrillers. Sloop continues:

That unpredictable quality is where the show finds its best moments, relying on the dynamic duo of Clarke and Richardson to sell the crazier-than-fiction characters and storylines. It’s through their wildly endearing personalities and performances that the viewer can find that extra boost of enjoyment in an already enjoyable series. Clarke and Richardson are magic together and the spell they cast will have even the most casual of fans begging for more.

Kelly Lawler of USA TODAY gives it 3 out of 4 stars, calling the actresses “divine.” What Ponies lacks in gimmicks and flash, Lawler writes, it makes up for with rich warmth and good storytelling. The critic says:

Peacock's Ponies is that kind of unfussy, easygoing but still absolutely thrilling, action series that you can't wait to sit down and watch because it's such a joyous ride. … The stakes are high, the KGB agents are handsome, the intelligence is deadly and the costumes are groovy. What's not to love?

Trent Moore of AV Club says the Peacock series falls tonally somewhere between The Americans and Burn Notice. The friendship between Bea and Twila is a joy to see grow, as they bond through their unique, shared experience. Moore says:

Yes, it’s a spy thriller, but at its heart this is a tale of love and friendship between two young women who find hope in each other during a quest to learn the truth about what happened to their husbands. And luckily, Clarke and Richardson are more than capable of carrying and balancing all that weight and emotion without letting things feel too trite or forced.

THR’s Angie Han finds things to like about Ponies, particularly Twila’s offbeat fashion, rich set designs and crowd-pleasing needle drops. However, the series overall falls short for Han, who writes:

Armed with swinging ’70s style and enough hairpin turns to throw even the most seasoned driver, Ponies, starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, has moments of dazzle. But with neither enough depth to leave a lasting impression nor enough entertainment to make up for that, the drama winds up little more than a forgettable distraction.

Critics seem to be enjoying this eight-episode spy thriller overall, and it holds an early 92% on Rotten Tomatoes (from 12 reviews). If you want to see these beloved actresses in new roles, the entire first season of Ponies is available to stream now on Peacock.