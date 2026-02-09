New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 9 - 15)

February got off to a strong start last week thanks to fun shows like The Muppet Show special and the return of The Lincoln Lawyer. There are still some great series and movies coming to streaming this month, including a great theatrical release you may have missed and one of the most successful (based on profitability) film franchises ever.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Artful Dodger, Season 2 - February 10 (Disney+ & Hulu)

I’m going to be honest, I somehow missed that back in 2023, we got The Artful Dodger, a series about the Oliver Twist character that starred Thomas Brodie-Sangster in the title role with David Thewlis as Fagin. Now that I know it exists, I’ll be binging it ahead of the second season debut on this. You can watch it with a Disney+ subscription or a Hulu subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind, Season 10 - February 11 (Netflix)

Look, we’re not going to judge. You’ve been looking forward to Love is Blind Season 10 ever since the end of Love is Blind Season 9. It’s the reason you keep your Netflix subscription. We understand. We won’t tell anybody your guilty secret. Except don’t worry, I’m pretty sure everybody already knows.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Cross, Season 2 - February 11 (Prime Video)

There have been multiple attempts to turn James Patterson’s Alex Cross into a successful media franchise, but it looks like we’ve finally found one that’s a hit with audiences. Aldis Hodge is back in the second season of Cross. Alex Cross chases somebody targeting corrupt billionaires. Not sure who to root for in this one, but I’ll have my Prime Video subscription ready.

(Image credit: A24)

Eternity - February 13 (Apple TV)

Eternity was one of those movies you probably skipped in theaters, or that you went to see because rom-coms like it rarely get theatrical attention anymore. Either way, Eternity, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as a woman who dies and must choose to live her eternity in heaven with either her husband or her first love who died young, is a creative, funny, and heartfelt take on the genre.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip - February 13 (Netflix)

When the book is written about the history of successful movie franchises, a chapter will be given to the Madea movies. When the films were released in theaters, they always made a lot of money, and when Tyler Perry signed a deal with Netflix, the movies became just as successful there. In Joe’s College Road Trip, Perry returns as Madea, as well as Joe, Madea’s brother, who takes his grandson on a road trip to his new college.

(Image credit: HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 - February 15 (HBO Max)

It’s hard to believe that we’ve had 13 seasons of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. On the one hand, it doesn’t feel like he’s been on this show twice as long as he appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and yet the comedian’s hair indicates the show has been on the air since the Carter Administration. Whatever the truth is, you’ll be glad you have an HBO Max subscription this week when the Emmy-winning series returns.

The rest of February will bring back a slew of popular series to streaming, including Scrubs, Paradise, The Night Agent, and the rest of Bridgerton’s newest season. And there are likely to be a few surprises along the way.