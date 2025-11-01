Noah Wyle Reveals One ‘Negative’ Piece Of Feedback The Pitt Received That’s Been Changed For Season 2

After successfully premiering on the 2025 TV schedule, The Pitt will be back for a second season in early 2026 for those with an HBO Max subscription. The hospital-set show has received a lot of praise for its accuracy, and star Noah Wyle even opened up about how his mother, who is a longtime nurse, had a “cathartic and catalytic” reaction to a TV medical emergency. However, there was one "negative" criticism that the series received, and the Dr. Robby actor has assured that it’s been changed for Season 2.

Wyle, who won his first-ever Emmy for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, told People that the response The Pitt has received from healthcare professionals has been “mostly overwhelmingly positive” following the first season. There was one aspect that was criticized, but the ER alum says that has changed for the upcoming second season:

The negative was that we didn't have any respiratory therapists, and we didn't have any physical nurse practitioners, so we rectified that. There're going to be a lot of RTs and NPs in Season 2.

The fact that Wyle and producers heard the critiques from healthcare professionals and agreed with them shows just how much they want to accurately portray the healthcare system. Wyle previously opened up about why The Pitt sucked him back into the medical drama genre after not wanting to do it again following ER, noting he wants to highlight how important the healthcare system and healthcare workers are. So, it only makes sense that he would listen to the critiques and immediately make changes as he sees fit for future seasons.

As previously mentioned, The Pitt, which won Best Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys, has received praise for its accuracy and realistic portrayal of healthcare workers and the psychological challenges that they face in the post-pandemic world. So, the team behind the show making a point to listen to healthcare professionals and make the series even more accurate, is not so surprising.

As for what Season 2 of The Pitt will involve, it is said to take place during the Fourth of July weekend, several months after the events of Season 1. Considering the number of ways people can hurt themselves during the holiday, such as fireworks, grilling, and who knows what else, there will surely be some entertaining and gruesome injuries. I am both excited and nervous for what’s going to happen, in addition to learning more about the characters’ personal lives and seeing what kind of place they’re all in after the Season 1 finale and the rough shift they went through.

It's clear there will be much to look forward to with the second season of The Pitt, from the stories to the medical accuracy and more. It’s hard to predict what exactly will happen and how the series will follow the deeply intense final few episodes of Season 1, but with the new episodes likely coming out in January, it shouldn’t be long until fans find out.