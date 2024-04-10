Following One Chicago Shakeup and CBS' FBI Renewals, I Just Want To Know If Dick Wolf's Law And Order: Organized Crime Is Coming Back

The spring of the 2024 TV schedule has been pretty great for fans of super-producer Dick Wolf's nine-show universe. First, NBC renewed the three shows of One Chicago and two of the three Law & Order shows back in March, and then CBS renewed all three FBI shows just ahead of an FBI/Most Wanted crossover. Those are eight out of nine shows to celebrate, but the latest news just makes me want word on Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is the last Wolf show waiting. Law & Order and SVU are coming back, but what of OC?

For that, let's look at the latest on the Dick Wolf universe.

Shakeups In One Chicago

Some of the One Chicago shakeups in 2024 were actually announced long ago, with Chicago Fire fans learning before Season 12 even premiered that Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer were leaving, and Killmer departed as Brett following a fishy wedding. Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago P.D. as Hailey Upton was also announced ahead of that show's eleventh season premiere, as well as Luke Mitchell joining the Chicago Med cast.

Now, just weeks after One Chicago's dramas were guaranteed for the 2024-2025 TV season, Deadline reports that Chicago Med co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider are leaving the show. The duo have been part of the Med team going back to the first season. In a joint statement, they said that after nine seasons, "we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities."

It remains to be seen what kind of an impact their departures will have on Chicago Med, but it certainly means changes behind the scenes. So, in front of the camera or not, all three shows are bound to be a bit different when they return in the fall.

CBS' FBI Renewals

FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International were renewed in one fell swoop by CBS, after becoming the winners of their time slots on Tuesdays this year. In fact, FBI ranks as the #3 broadcast series overall in 2024 so far, which helps explain why the original show was renewed for another three seasons instead of just one like International and Most Wanted.

The renewals mean that FBI is guaranteed through Season 9, Most Wanted is guaranteed through Season 6, and International is guaranteed through Season 9. FBI leading lady Missy Peregrym had previously opened up about the "very hard" work of a season of the show.

So, fans can count on FBI Tuesdays and One Chicago Wednesdays coming back as usual in the 2024-2025 TV schedule, but Law & Order Thursdays are currently not guaranteed.

What About Law & Order: Organized Crime?

When NBC renewed One Chicago, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU on March 21, the only news about Organized Crime was that its status was still in discussion. Whether those talks are still ongoing is unknown, but there has been no announcement of a renewal or cancellation in the weeks since.

And dang it, I want to know whether Stabler and Co. will be back for Season 5! Between every one of its sister shows being renewed, what Danielle Moné Truitt said about what sets OC apart, and my conversation with actors Dean Norris and Michael Trotter (Randall and Joseph Stabler, respectively), I would really appreciate a status update, and I know I'm not the only one.

There is the old adage of "no news is good news," but I'm just ready for some news. Fortunately, after the Law & Order shows went a couple of weeks with reruns, all three return with new episodes on Thursday, April 11. Tune in to NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET for Law & Order, 9 p.m. ET for Law & Order: SVU, and 10 p.m. ET for Law & Order: Organized Crime. As always, the three One Chicago shows air on NBC Wednesdays and the three FBIs on CBS Tuesdays.