FBI: Most Wanted's Julian McMahon Talks The 'Chaotic' Midseason Finale For The Team
By Laura Hurley
The first half of FBI: Most Wanted’s third season is nearly at an end on CBS, and will wrap with a midseason finale that puts Jess in a situation filled with a kind of “chaos” that he and the team don’t usually have to face. The episode, called “Run-Hide-Fight’ and airing at a special time at 9 p.m. ET on December 14, is going to put more key characters than usual in serious danger, and star Julian McMahon opened up about what’s on the way to end Season 3 in 2021.
The promo for “Run-Hide-Fight” teased that all hands will need to be on deck when a day of holiday shopping goes wrong with a mall shooting, with Jess needing to protect his family and the rest of the team other than Barnes stuck on the outside. When I spoke with Julian McMahon, he shared how the show will handle the holidays when things are rarely merry and bright for too long on FBI: Most Wanted:
Episodes of FBI: Most Wanted generally start with a crime before the team is brought in, but aside from intense cliffhangers, episodes can also come to more uplifting endings. Fans will have to wait and see whether “Run-Hide-Fight” will deliver a cliffhanger or a holly jolly final scene, but all signs point toward the show putting its own twist on the holiday season.
Of course, it was inevitable that there would be some twists in store with the midseason finale, since Jess’ family will be in the middle of a crisis rather than safely at home, like he can usually count on. And he can’t count on the full rest of the team coming to the rescue in the same ways as usual either. Julian McMahon previewed how Jess will approach this crisis with his family involved:
Poor Tali has already gone through a lot over the years of the series so far, with the Season 2 cliffhanger leaving her fate in question during the months of hiatus. Hopefully FBI: Most Wanted won’t deliver a holiday-esque episode that ends in tragedy or trauma for her as she sees her dad as the FBI agent for the first time .
But what of the danger that’s on the way? FBI: Most Wanted often goes big with premieres and finales, and the promo alone proves that this won’t be a midseason finale to miss. Julian McMahon explained what’s on the way that sets this episode apart:
Doing something that is “so far” from the norm of what works means that fans should prepare for something new when it comes to the midseason finale, and the star made it clear that the end result is something worth getting excited about, complete with some “chaos.” McMahon continued:
Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait much longer to see what happens in “Run-Hide-Fight.” The midseason finale of FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday, December 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, an hour earlier than usual. FBI: International with its Fly Team usually holds the 9 p.m. slot on Tuesdays on CBS, but aired its midseason finale last week. Be sure to check out CBS for FBI: Most Wanted in its special time slot! For when Most Wanted and plenty of other shows return in the new year, be sure to swing by our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule.
