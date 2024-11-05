FBI Is Skipping A New Episode Ahead Of One Star's Major Milestone, But John Boyd Addressed The 'Absolute Honor' Of Playing Scola This Long

FBI got off to an emotional start in the 2024 TV schedule with the departure of Tiff, with the Season 7 premiere serving as the final episode for previous series regular Katherine Renee Kane. A running storyline since that episode has been Scola needing a new partner, which actor John Boyd admitted his character wasn't really prepared for. FBI is getting a week off due to CBS' coverage of the 2024 U.S. Election on November 5, but the next episode will be a milestone for Boyd as an actor. He's about to hit 100 episodes, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about the "great joys" of continuing to play Scola.

FBI itself hit the 100-episode milestone with the grisly Season 5 finale back in 2023, prompting the creator to reflect on the "incredible" success of the show. As fans will remember, though, John Boyd as Scola didn't join the cast until Season 2, so he didn't hit 100 episodes at the same time as the other stars who have been on board from the beginning. That said, between his 94 credited episodes of FBI, four crossovers to FBI: Most Wanted, and one crossover to FBI: International (via IMDb), Boyd's episode count across the FBI franchise is exactly 99 ahead of the November 12 episode.

When I spoke with Boyd and showrunner Mike Weiss for the Season 7 premiere about spy thrillers inspiring the story, I asked the actor about what the FBI franchise journey has been like for him ahead of his milestone, and he shared:

It's just been one of the great joys of my life. Becoming a father and getting to play this part has just been incredible for me. I mean, I couldn't be happier. It's just been an absolute honor. And still getting to discover it and learn it! We're so excited about Mike [Weiss]. We're excited about the show and where it's going.

John Boyd made sure to note showrunner Mike Weiss, who joined FBI in the top job to start Season 7 on CBS after Law & Order and Chicago P.D.'s Rick Eid departed. Weiss also penned the premiere episode that said goodbye to Tiff and set up Scola's arc of needing a new partner. The actor went on:

I'm just still in love with Scola and love our fans. Getting to make television for the people that watch these stories and follow them and care about these characters is really, really special, and it's something I don't take for granted at all.

Assuming that all goes well for Scola in the rest of Season 7 and he isn't stabbed again, then John Boyd should also hit the milestone of 100 episodes on FBI without accounting for his crossovers to International and Most Wanted. His latest appearance on Most Wanted was in his capacity as Nina's partner and baby Dougie's dad, not as an agent. (You can find that episode streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.)

For now, the wait isn't too much longer to see Scola hit 100 episodes of the FBI franchise. He'll reach that milestone in the new episode, which airs on Tuesday, November 12 and introduces new series regular Lisette Olivera as BAU Profiler Sydney Ortiz, although she won't be sticking around. Take a look:

New episodes of FBI air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, other than CBS taking the night of November 5 off to cover the U.S. election results. As always, the original show is followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. The most recent episodes of all three are all streaming on Paramount+ as well.