FBI's Zeeko Zaki Talks 'Flying Extremely Solo' For OA's Train Crisis, And I'm Worried About What Finally Shakes Him Up
OA and Gemma are in for an ordeal in CBS' next FBI episode.
FBI regularly puts its agents in mortal peril on the job, but the next episode in CBS' 2025 TV schedule will feature OA in grave danger in his personal life. Airing on March 11, OA's attempt to take a train as a civilian alongside Gemma will go completely sideways due to a hijacking, and Zeeko Zaki spoke with CinemaBlend about the different challenges for OA this time around as well as the worrisome factor that knocks him off his usual rhythm.
Called "Hitched," the title of the episode presumably refers to trouble on the tracks rather than anybody getting married, and looks like it'll put OA and Gemma's relationship through the wringer. The preview for FBI's new episode (which will be available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription) reveals that the hijackers won't know that he's a fed at least at the beginning, but it's a safe bet that that won't last.
Fortunately, I had the opportunity to check in with the longtime FBI star about the episode, which will clearly have OA physically cut off from his partnership with Maggie and the rest of the team. Zeeko Zaki previewed what to expect with OA's usual backup left behind and his girlfriend on hand:
The teamwork has been one of FBI's strongest points over the years, and the show will be able to continue for another two seasons after the current Season 7 due to last year's massive renewal. (Unfortunately, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International weren't so lucky.) At seven seasons and counting, fans have had plenty of chances to see OA keeping his cool under pressure as an agent; will that be different when he's on the train as a civilian? Zaki shared:
Is it any surprise that Gemma's presence will shake OA up when she's "caught in the middle" of the trouble in the new episode? He may be an expert at keeping his cool, but just like how he can be shaken up by triggers from his past, he can certainly be afraid for a woman he loves who doesn't have FBI training.
Fans will of course have to tune in to see just how valid worries about Gemma's safety are in "Hitched," but one thing is certain: the episode is going to showcase actress Comfort Clinton in a new way. Zeeko Zaki only had high praise for his co-star and getting to work with her on scenes unlike any that OA and Gemma had shared before:
While the experience was "super fun" for the actors, the promo for the episode indicates that OA and Gemma certainly won't be having a good time. Whatever happens, I can't help but worry about the future of their relationship. Take a look at the early footage below:
Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET for the "Hitched" episode of FBI, ahead of FBI: International with the Fly Team mole at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted with Hana in a hostage situation at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows' current seasons are also streaming on Paramount+, and FBI may be joined by another spinoff in the fall since Most Wanted and International were cancelled.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
