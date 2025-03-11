FBI's Zeeko Zaki Talks 'Flying Extremely Solo' For OA's Train Crisis, And I'm Worried About What Finally Shakes Him Up

FBI regularly puts its agents in mortal peril on the job, but the next episode in CBS' 2025 TV schedule will feature OA in grave danger in his personal life. Airing on March 11, OA's attempt to take a train as a civilian alongside Gemma will go completely sideways due to a hijacking, and Zeeko Zaki spoke with CinemaBlend about the different challenges for OA this time around as well as the worrisome factor that knocks him off his usual rhythm.

Called "Hitched," the title of the episode presumably refers to trouble on the tracks rather than anybody getting married, and looks like it'll put OA and Gemma's relationship through the wringer. The preview for FBI's new episode (which will be available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription) reveals that the hijackers won't know that he's a fed at least at the beginning, but it's a safe bet that that won't last.

Fortunately, I had the opportunity to check in with the longtime FBI star about the episode, which will clearly have OA physically cut off from his partnership with Maggie and the rest of the team. Zeeko Zaki previewed what to expect with OA's usual backup left behind and his girlfriend on hand:

He is flying extremely solo, but there's always that element of support from his team. Especially the moment when Gemma even has her phone still, he knows he'll have the FBI. He'll have Maggie and Scola and Jubal, and he'll have all of them sort of [having] his back. He's definitely in the moment very solo, but there's always that element that there's someone else to sort of catch the ball and to really make sure that he knows that there's that support out there, which just shows the strength of the FBI and our team.

The teamwork has been one of FBI's strongest points over the years, and the show will be able to continue for another two seasons after the current Season 7 due to last year's massive renewal. (Unfortunately, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International weren't so lucky.) At seven seasons and counting, fans have had plenty of chances to see OA keeping his cool under pressure as an agent; will that be different when he's on the train as a civilian? Zaki shared:

[For] this hijacking crisis, OA has so much training and experience in these moments that it doesn't shake him at first. He falls right into his work mode, his military mode. But it isn't until his romantic partner gets caught in the middle of it that it sort of changes the stakes, and we get to see a different sort of level on the stress and fear spectrum from him, which is all just really exciting to play.

Is it any surprise that Gemma's presence will shake OA up when she's "caught in the middle" of the trouble in the new episode? He may be an expert at keeping his cool, but just like how he can be shaken up by triggers from his past, he can certainly be afraid for a woman he loves who doesn't have FBI training.

Fans will of course have to tune in to see just how valid worries about Gemma's safety are in "Hitched," but one thing is certain: the episode is going to showcase actress Comfort Clinton in a new way. Zeeko Zaki only had high praise for his co-star and getting to work with her on scenes unlike any that OA and Gemma had shared before:

It was really exciting, and it was really nice to see her get a more meaty episode. Working with her and what she brought, and our chemistry in person is so great and it shows on camera. It was just really nice to sort of see her get to sink her teeth into something a little more intense. And it was super fun.

While the experience was "super fun" for the actors, the promo for the episode indicates that OA and Gemma certainly won't be having a good time. Whatever happens, I can't help but worry about the future of their relationship. Take a look at the early footage below:

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET for the "Hitched" episode of FBI, ahead of FBI: International with the Fly Team mole at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted with Hana in a hostage situation at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows' current seasons are also streaming on Paramount+, and FBI may be joined by another spinoff in the fall since Most Wanted and International were cancelled.