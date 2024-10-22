Fire Country’s Max Thieriot Told Me How Three Rock Will Still Play A Big Role In Bode’s Story, Even Though He Doesn't Live There Anymore
We can't forget about Three Rock!
Season 3 of Fire Country marks a monumental turning point for the series, because it will be the first set of episodes where Bode isn’t an inmate at Three Rock. So, now that he’s a free man and on his way to being a firefighter, I asked Max Thieriot about the role the camp will play in the show now that his character isn’t there.
Ahead of Fire Country’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, I had the chance to chat with Thieriot about Bode’s story this season. Arguably, one of the biggest changes for him and the drama is the fact that he’s no longer an inmate, which made me wonder how Three Rock will play into the new episodes. In response, the actor and co-creator reassured me that it will continue to be a “focal point,” explaining:
As he said, there are characters we know and love who are at Three Rock. From Eve -- who is the captain there and one of Bode’s close friends -- to Cole -- who is still an inmate there -- there are plenty of direct connections back to the camp. There’s also potential for new ties too considering Manny’s legal troubles and the fact that an ex-con played by Leven Rambin will be introduced this season.
Continuing to speak to me about the part Three Rock has in Fire Country’s junior installment, Thieriot teased that we’ll get to see Bode’s path collide with the camp early in the season, as he explained:
I could totally see Bode wanting to really be involved with helping the camp. Last season, he passionately worked to help save it, and it’s obvious that he cares a lot about supporting the other guys who live there. Maybe, he’ll partner more with Eve. It’s possible Manny could end up there. Maybe Rambin’s new ex-con character will help Bode figure out his new life while also helping him find a way to stay connected to his past.
It’s all possible, and we know Three Rock will still be at the center of the series based on Thieriot’s comments, which excites me.
Plus, along with the Bode actor confirming the fact that the camp will play a part this season, Fire Country’s showrunner also reaffirmed that at the end of last season. During my interview with Tia Napolitano about Season 2’s finale, I also asked her about Three Rock and Season 3. In response, she said “we’re not saying goodbye” to the camp, noting that it’s “gonna always be part of the DNA of the show,” citing both Eve and Cole as people who are still there.
She also said “Bode might have a little bout of homesickness or investment” this season, and I could totally see that happening. He cares so much about that place, and it helped him get his freedom. So, I imagine he’ll want to pay it back to the camp now that he’s a free man.
To see how Three Rock continues to be part of Fire Country, you can catch new episodes of Season 3 as they air on CBS every Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET or you can stream them the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
