Fire Country Season 3 Is Adding A New Ex-Con Into The Mix, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact Bode's Story

Alright folks, Season 3 of Fire Country is slowly approaching its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , and we finally got some new news about what to expect in the next installment! Following Bode becoming a free man, we understand that he’s on a quest to become a firefighter and live up to his family’s name. However, now, we also know that another ex-con will be entering the picture, as Leven Rambin has been cast as a recurring guest star in the CBS drama’s upcoming season.

(Image credit: Universal)

Leven Rambin Is Joining The Cast Of Fire Country

The Fire Country cast is growing after its eventful sophomore season, as TV Line reported that Leven Rambin will be joining the show in a recurring guest star role. He will play Audrey, a former fire camp inmate and ex-con.

In the story, Audrey is described as a woman with “grit and tenacity.” She’s got a record and a tough look, however, it was also revealed that she’s a “soulful spirit,” “gifted musician” and “empath.” So, it sounds like she is similar to Bode in a lot of ways, specifically in the sense that they are good folks who are trying to readjust to daily life after time in the inmate camp.

You might recognize Rambin from her roles in The Hunger Games, The Forever Purge, True Detective Season 2 and Grey’s Anatomy. She’s had significant and memorable parts throughout her career, and it seems like she’s being set up to play a big role on Fire Country.

In the past, recurring guest stars have made big impacts on the show. Cara in particular served as an important character for Bode and Jake, and her death will affect Fire Country for seasons to come. I have a feeling Rambin’s Audrey will have a similar influence, so let’s talk about why.

(Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

What Does Her Casting Mean For Bode’s Story? I Have A Theory

Based on an interview I did with Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano at the end of Season 2, we know that Bode was never going to break up Gabriela’s wedding , he’s bound and determined to “claim [his] legacy as a Leone,” and the next season will focus a lot on him re-adjusting to life now that he’s free. I could totally see Audrey playing a role in helping him acclimate…and who knows, maybe she’ll become a love interest.

While we didn’t see Gabriela and Diego say “I do,” it's significant that Bode didn’t break up the wedding, and it seems like he’s ready to move forward from that relationship no matter the outcome of the ceremony. So, I could see Audrey entering as a mentor-ish character who helps him find his footing, and I wouldn’t be shocked if some sparks flew.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've been told by the showrunner that Three Rock will continue to play into the show too. So, maybe Bode and Audrey will both be working to help it stay open, because they are former inmates of the camp. It clearly helped Max Thieriot’s character, and I imagine it will stay a big part of his story.

At the very least, I’m sure these two will bond over their shared history with the inmate camp and as ex-cons.

I’d love to see Bode find someone in the same situation he’s in who can help him thrive. So, I’m crossing my fingers that that’s what Leven Rambin’s Audrey will do when the series returns.