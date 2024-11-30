With Fire Country’s Sheriff Country Spinoff Coming, Diane Farr Told Me Why She’s Excited To Explore Sharon And Mickey’s Relationship More

Ever since Morena Baccarin joined Fire Country as Sheriff Mickey, I’ve been dying to see more of her. In her first episode – Season 2, Episode 6 – it was revealed that she’s actually related to Bode’s mom Sharon, and it became clear their stories were deeply intertwined. Now that we know the spinoff Sheriff Country is coming , I asked Diane Farr about Sharon’s relationship with her sister, and she revealed why she’s excited to explore it more.

During this Season 2 episode that aired on the 2024 TV schedule , it was quickly established that Mickey is Sharon’s step-sister and they have an incredibly complicated past. When we meet the sheriff, she hasn’t spoken to her sibling in a while, it’s apparent that their relationship is strained, and when they do talk, they really don’t hold anything back. Farr loves that about these two characters, and she’s excited to perform with Baccarin again, as she told me:

I'm so excited to develop this relationship among sisters that's not squishy. They are so tough with each other, and it's the only place where Sharon has no status. She has broken things, she has done things poorly. She's like low man on the totem pole, and the other person is constantly chewing her, like, on her. That's what I'm so excited [for].

For a bit of a history lesson, Mickey was involved in Bode’s arrest when he was younger, and it’s clear as day that she and Sharon don’t always get along. Plus, they are both parents who have kids who faced major adversity, and their struggle to help them has been at the forefront of their stories.

They challenge each other and juxtapose one another really well, and Farr told me that this dynamic is what excites her most about this expanding storyline:

Like, we always laugh that it's so fun to see two sisters with no treacle, they're just hard with each other. But I love Sharon having no status, like she's constantly questioning herself, because we never see her do that anywhere else.

At work and with her husband and son, Sharon is almost always very self-assured. She’s good at controlling a situation and staying collected during an emergency. When it comes to her sister though, things are different. So, now, as Fire Country spins off into Sheriff Country , like Diane Farr, I’m hoping we can explore this dynamic more.

Sadly, we will have to wait a while, because the sister-series won’t premiere until the 2025-26 season. However, the flagship show’s showrunner Tia Napolitano told me that they “definitely want to have [Mikey] come play on Fire Country .” So, hopefully, we’ll see more of Sharon and Mickey in the current season of the CBS drama, because Farr’s comments have me all sorts of excited.

However, while we wait for that, you can go back and stream Season 2, Episode 6 of Fire Country (along with all its other episodes) with a Paramount+ subscription to see this sibling dynamic the Sharon actress loves so much.