How Fire Country's Latest Episode And Morena Baccarin's Character Perfectly Set Up A Potential Spinoff

Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Fire Country are ahead.

Before Fire Country Season 3 was confirmed, and even before Season 2 started airing, there’s been chatter about the potential to create a franchise out of Max Thieriot’s drama . Then, things started getting interesting when the show cast a sheriff, and it was reported that she could get her own series. Well, now we’ve officially met Morena Baccarin’s Deputy Sheriff Mickey, and her introduction on the CBS drama set up a potential spinoff perfectly.

To recap, Morena Baccarin’s deputy sheriff was introduced when an inmate at Three Rock escaped the camp and a bunch of drug money was dumped out of a helicopter into an area where the firefighters were working. It was quickly revealed that Mickey was deeply connected to Bode and his family, and the death of her boss led to a major shake-up in the sheriff’s department. Overall, the stakes were set for a potential spinoff, they’re deeply connected to Fire Country, and I’m really hoping a show about it all happens. So, let’s talk about why.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Morena Baccarin’s Mickey Is Meaningfully Connected To Fire Country

While this sheriff could have really been anyone, I’m so happy Fire Country connected Mickey to the Leone family. Morena Baccarin’s character was fully introduced when she called Billy Burke’s Vince, and he told Diane Farr’s Sharon she should pick it up because it was her sister. Yep, you read that right, Mickey is Sharon’s step-sister.

She’s in the weeds of the Leone family drama, and she was involved with Bode’s arrest when he was younger. All of that is fascinating, and it creates a fabulous dramatic dynamic that could easily cross between two shows.

On top of the sisters of it all, it was also revealed that Mickey’s dad was apparently a drug dealer, and she has a daughter. All of that involves the Leones too, and I desperately need to learn more about their shared past and see more of Morena Baccarin, Diane Farr and the Fire Country cast together.

(Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

The Death Of The Sheriff Sets Up A Great Story For A Spinoff

This episode of Fire Country also set up big drama outside of the fire department. I’ve always been here for a spinoff about the sheriff's department , however, the way they were introduced really opens the door for a wild new show.

After the death of the sheriff and the reveal that there was a dirty cop working for them, it leaves a vacant position and questions about whether there are more corrupt employees in the department.

A show all about the dynamic in that crew and the repercussions of this episode would be fascinating. I’d love to see if Mickey takes over as sheriff. I want to see how this traumatic event impacts her and her career. More than anything, I want to see how the crimes in Edgewater intersect with the issues the fire department has to deal with. The potential for drama is high, and the death of the sheriff has left a big door open for more of it.

(Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

There’s An Aspect Of Mickey’s Personal Life That Needs To Be Explored More

Along with learning a bit about Mickey’s job and her relationship with Sharon, we also found out that she has a daughter, Sky. Her girl seems to be a few years younger than Bode and Riley, and Mickey was taking notes of how her sister’s kids’ lives turned out, and applied them to raising her daughter.

However, despite trying to learn from the mistakes the Leones made and the tragedy they faced, Mickey and Sky have their own adversity face. In the episode, it was revealed that Mickey’s daughter is in rehab, and it’s unclear what kind of role her dad plays in her life. That family dynamic is something I really want to explore more.

Fire Country thrives because of the family story at the center of it, and if Mickey gets a spinoff her family dynamic has the same potential to hit audiences right in the heart.