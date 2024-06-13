Fire Country’s Showrunner Opens Up About Sheriff Country, And How Season 3 Could Help Introduce The Spinoff

Not long after Fire Country’s first season, CBS expressed enthusiasm about making a franchise out of Max Thieriot’s drama . They really wasted no time when it came to expanding the world of Edgewater, and now we know that Sheriff Country will happen during the 2025-2026 season. So, with that in mind, I asked the flagship drama’s showrunner about the upcoming spinoff and how Season 3 of Fire Country could help introduce the series that will be led by Sheriff Mickey.

While Season 3 of Fire Country will premiere in the fall on the 2024 TV schedule , we’ll have to wait another year before we see Mickey leading her own show. When I spoke with Fire Country’s showrunner Tia Napolitano about the Season 2 finale, we also talked about the upcoming spinoff and how it could be introduced in the junior season of her show. While she didn’t reveal much, she did say Sheriff Mickey and her team will be seen again before Sheriff Country starts, she said:

Yeah, we want to expand Edgewater, and Mickey is part of Edgewater. So we definitely want to have her come play on Fire Country, and get to know her more and get to know who she is to all of our people to build that world so that Sheriff Country feels like a natural expansion of the universe and it's just more Edgewater for our viewers.

There you have it, we should see more of Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey in Fire Country’s third season in the lead-up to her show’s premiere. We’ve already seen it happen once before – she played a major role in Season 2’s sixth episode – and it only feels natural that she’ll be back sooner than later.

When Mickey made her debut on Fire Country, it was quickly established that she's deeply connected to the core crew of characters. She’s Sharon’s sister and Bode’s uncle, plus she’s an important part of the Sheriff’s department. If she didn’t appear in Season 3 of the show it would honestly be odd considering all her personal and professional connections to Station 42.

Her episode of Fire Country perfectly set up the spinoff too. We learned about her relationships with Sharon, Vince and Bode, and we got other vital details about her and the department. Mickey has a complex past with her father specifically, and her daughter is in rehab. Plus, her episode of the CBS hit involved her boss getting killed and a dirty cop working within the department, setting up a dramatic starting point for Mickey and her crew.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Edgewater’s sheriff’s department in Season 3 of Fire Country, and according to Napolitano, we will.

With over a year to wait for Sheriff Country, it feels important to feature Mickey in the flagship series so viewers can get to know her and those around her before fully diving into her spinoff. If they do that, which it sounds like they will, we’ll have a deep investment in the characters on the show long before the pilot airs, and that will make everything even more exciting.

As the showrunner said, they want to expand the world of Edgewater in a natural way. So far, they’ve done exactly that! I’m already invested in Mickey’s arc, and we’ve only seen her once. So, I know I’ll be even more stoked for Sheriff Country after we see its characters on Fire Country a few more times.