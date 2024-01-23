Fire Country Season 2 Has Added A Deadpool Star, And This Is A Really Big Deal

Ladies and gents, there’s a new sheriff in Edgewater, and it’s a very big deal. After news broke that Fire Country was casting a sheriff , and that this character could get their own spinoff, we’ve been waiting to see who’d get the role before Season 2 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule . Now, we know that Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin will be joining Fire Country Season 2 as Sheriff Mickey, and this is a very big deal.

So, not only will Baccarin be joining the Deadpool 3 cast this year, she’ll also be playing a potentially huge role in the Fire Country ensemble , and that’s super exciting. Variety confirmed the actress’s casting in the CBS hit drama, noting that she’ll be playing Sheriff Mickey.

Mickey has been a sheriff’s deputy in Edgewater for 15 years, the outlet’s report of the episode description said. She knows the town, and is very protective of it. Therefore, she's likely very involved with Three Rock, the town's fire camp.

For now, Morena Baccarin will be joining Fire Country as a guest star. However, she has the potential to become a regular. Plus, based on previous reports as well as CBS’s enthusiasm about expanding Fire Country ’s world, it seems highly likely that Sheriff Mickey might get her own show.

I think that casting Morena Baccarin in this role shows the confidence Fire Country and CBS have in this character and her potential. Along with playing Vanessa in all three Deadpool movies, this actress has a fantastic career in television, and she would lead a show brilliantly. Over the last 15 years, Baccarin has starred in 36 episodes of Homeland, 82 episodes of Gotham and 27 episodes of The Flash. Along with that, she has tons of other credits to her name, and if Fire Country is hiring her, I doubt it would be for a one-off role.

Based on where Bode is going into Season 2 of Fire Country, it’s possible that Mickey could play a big role in his journey. The massive question right now is: How will Bode get out of prison? To get him back to Edgewater, and to solve the crime that he pled guilty for (even though he’s innocent), I imagine they’ll need law enforcement in his hometown to get involved. Enter Sheriff Mickey.

Also, when it comes to a potential spinoff, it makes sense that the Sheriff’s Department would be the point of focus for one. Fire Country operates at the intersection of the fire department and law enforcement, so it makes sense that the natural way to expand this would be through a sheriff or cop.

Other than her name and a brief description, there isn’t much we know about Morena Baccarin's Fire Country character. However, what I do know is that it is a very big deal that she was cast, and I think she’s poised to play a massive role in Edgewater.