First Looks At FBI's Crossover With Most Wanted Reunite Scola And Nina, And The Stars Preview Going Undercover As A Married Couple

In the wake of all three of CBS' FBI shows being renewed, the FBI/FBI: Most Wanted crossover action is set to continue with the next episode of the original series. After John Boyd guest-starred on Most Wanted for Scola to bump heads with Shantel VanSanten's Nina, the actress is dropping by FBI for a case that will involve undercover work as a married couple for the pair. Read on for some first looks at what to expect, as well as what the stars previewed for what's to come!

First Looks At Nina And Scola On FBI

The crossover episode of FBI in the 2024 TV schedule is called "Best Laid Plans" and will air on Tuesday, April 16 in the hit show's usual 8 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. If the title of the episode is any indication, the case of the week will not be going entirely as intended for the agents. This time around, Nina will be in the mix, and it looks like she and Scola will be pretty happy together at some point:

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Nina is looking less cozy in another first-look photo, which I have to assume is when she's undercover. What we saw of her apartment with Scola during and after their ugly fight, this nursery doesn't look like it would be baby Dougie's, and that's not Nina's usual wardrobe:

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Whatever bumps may be in the road with "Best Laid Plans," another photo at least indicates that the stars enjoyed working together on FBI again, after Shantel VanSanten started on the original show with John Boyd before moving to Most Wanted:

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

So, with those first looks giving a taste of what to expect from the second of the two FBI/FBI: Most Wanted crossover episodes, the stars shed some light on the next story that brings their characters together. It's definitely not quite as domestic as bickering over baby Dougie!

John Boyd And Shantel VanSanten Share What's To Come

"Best Laid Plans" will be the ninth episode of Season 6, but Shantel VanSanten's first on FBI in 2024. When I spoke with the two actors ahead of the latest Most Wanted case (available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription), they also opened up about on what's in store for FBI. VanSanten shared:

[In] 609, there's an informant that Nina has that ends up in the hands of a very interesting Special Agent. [laughs]

It will be a case that brings Nina over to FBI this time around, and pairs her up with the father of her child on the job. Scola had some valid concerns last season about both of them working dangerous jobs in the wake of one of Nina's multiple near-death experiences, and potentially leaving Dougie without a parent.

We haven't really seen them teamed up in the thick of action since then, so it sounds like a juicy story for "Best Laid Plans." John Boyd elaborated on his co-star's preview for the episode, saying:

A retired FBI agent is tortured and killed, and when we're hunting the people down, of course we find out that the shady informant happens to be working with none other than Nina, who marches in and demands we do a bunch of things [and] let him go. So we have to hold our ground, but luckily we get to bring her in, and it's cool. And we end up going undercover as a married couple with a child that is in the diamond game. So it's a pretty great episode.

Scola and Nina may not be married, but I have to imagine that going undercover as a couple with a child is going to hit home for them. As for how diamonds will be involved with the torture and murder of an FBI agent... well, tune in to FBI on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET to find out! Check out the promo for Episode 9 of Season 6 for another tease:

There has been a lot to celebrate with this franchise lately, with FBI being renewed for another three seasons after Missy Peregrym's lovely comments about playing Maggie for seven years. Both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were renewed for one more season.