Bridgerton Showrunner Explains Why They Chose To Abandon Book Order And Tell Colin And Penelope's Story Over Benedict's In Season 3
Plus, what does the story switch-up mean for Benedict Bridgerton next season?
If you were confused to learn that Bridgerton Season 3 would be focused on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, you're far from the only one. This third season, set to air on the 2024 TV schedule, will bring Bridgerton cast members Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton into the spotlight as the show's new romantic leads. However, it's a controversial switch-up from how the original Bridgerton books are laid out, as the third novel in the Julia Quinn-penned book series actually revolves around Colin's older brother, Benedict.
Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly exactly why they decided to fast-forward to Colin and Penelope's anticipated romance — which is presented on-page in the fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton — for Season 3. She said that it "felt like the right time," and elaborated on that point by explaining:
As for what Bridgerton fans can expect from the friends-turned-lovers this upcoming season, Brownell revealed:
So, what does that mean for Benedict, the freewheeling second Bridgerton son, played by Luke Thompson in the Netflix hit? The showrunner assured fans that just because Benedict's romantic story isn't the focus of the upcoming season, that doesn't mean the character will be totally MIA in the new episodes:
Exactly what kind of fun might that entail? Brownell said:
The story order isn't the only change-up to expect from Bridgerton this time around: fans already had mixed reactions to the news that Season 3 would be getting the split-season treatment, with the first four episodes hitting the streaming platform on May 16, 2024 and the second on June 13, 2024. (Make sure you have a Netflix subscription so you don't miss one dramatic moment!)
However, we have a strong feeling that once viewers get to see Penelope and Colin's swoon-worthy romance take off onscreen, those fan complaints about mixing up the order will be nothing but a distant memory.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley