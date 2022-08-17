Ghost Rider In Disney+'s She-Hulk? The EP Addresses Rumors After Marvel Fans Spot Character Detail

Marvel Studios has been dishing out cameos and Easter eggs since Nick Fury met with Tony Stark at the end of the first Iron Man film. And it seems She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is no exception to that trend. For instance, fans have been hyped since Disney dropped a first full look at Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Now, they're theorizing about another beloved Marvel character showing up on the action-comedy series. Specifically, they’ve trying to figure out if Johnny Blaze (a.k.a. Ghost Rider) will make an appearance, due to a suspicious-looking name in the show’s explosive trailer. Amid the rumors spreading online, the series' creator and executive producer, Jessica Gao, addressed whether the King of Hell will appear on the new series.

The Ghost Rider hoopla started when fans spotted a poster with the name “Donny Blaze” on it. The character is reportedly a magician, but many couldn't help but not how close it is to Johnny Blaze, the rider's alter ego. Jessica Gao got wind of the speculation and addressed it while speaking with CinemaBlend at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law junket. And some fans may be disappointed by what she told us:

Don't read too much into that. Yeah, this guy's a magician who just wanted a cool name.

So there you have it. It doesn't look like Johnny Blaze or Ghost Rider will be showing up in the new Disney+ series. While it may be disappointing, the idea of this "Donny Blaze" simply wanting a cool stage name is funny. Plus, even though the true Blaze is out of the proceedings, Jessica Gao hinted that Donny will have an impact on the series, even though his role is relatively small.

Marvel fans are more than likely aware of that fact that the rider is no stranger to the big or small screens. Nicholas Cage played Blaze in the 2007 film and its 2012 sequel, Spirit of Vengeance. Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes version of the hero during Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4 and was warmly received by fans. Luna was set to headline a Ghost Rider solo series for Hulu before the project was canceled. The actor later revealed that the rider's show was cancelled due to multiple changes behind the scenes. But much like Daredevil, the character could appear again in some other capacity.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law centers on Tatiana Maslany’s Jessica Walters, who must adjust to life as a superheroine after gaining abilities similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner (who is once again played by Mark Ruffalo). With this, she must balance her work as a lawyer (defending her super-powered clients) while training under Banner's watchful eye. Of course, things get more complicated when super-strong social media influencer Titania (played by Jameela Jamil) sets her sights on the newly minted Hulk. Maslany, Jamil and Ruffalo are joined by Tim Roth, who returns as Emil Blonsky/Abomination -- a decade after The Incredible Hulk. So even though Ghost Rider won't be a part of the proceedings, there's still plenty to look forward to.

Marvel fans will get to see how Jessica Walters deals with her new life when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ (opens in new tab) on August 18. She-Hulk has already screened, and fans have mostly good things to say about it. The show will hopefully be a strong addition to the growing catalogue of Marvel movies and TV shows.