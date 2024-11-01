Ghosts’ Mary Holland Told Me What Patience’s Final Lines Of The Halloween Episode Meant To Her, And It Gave Me A Theory About What’s To Come
I'm sorry, what did Patience just say?
WARNING!! Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 3 are ahead. If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription.
We’ve finally made it to spooky season on the 2024 TV schedule, which means we finally got the beloved annual Halloween episode of Ghosts! So, naturally, with Mary Holland’s Puritan spirit of Patience in the mix, it made for an eventful holiday that included a witch trial. However, after living through her first modern Halloween, Patience decided to go back to the dirt, but she didn’t go back without dropping a line that I can’t stop thinking about.
Now that Mary Holland has been part of the Ghosts cast for three episodes, I had the chance to interview her about the Halloween episode. Obviously, that meant I had to ask her about this shocking line she left on:
Like the ghosts who were not here for that reveal, I was shocked too. It also sparked a theory about what could be coming out of the dirt next. So, let’s break it all down.
What Mary Holland Told Me About Patience’s Final Line In The Halloween Episode
During my interview for CinemaBlend with Mary Holland, it felt required to ask her about Patience’s final line. While her ghost wanted to return to the dirt, because the modern world had too many temptations (like reality TV), it’s also implied that she’ll return with the “others.” To that point, the actress told me how she reacted to this reveal, saying:
Since Patience has been in the dirt for hundreds of years and said dirt is made up of a bunch of unexplored space, it tracks that other ghosts would be down there. Holland told me she thinks it’d be possible for those spirits to be other Puritans or maybe ghosts from tons of different time periods. She explained this idea further, saying:
Holland went on to say that she doesn’t know what’s going to happen with her character or the “others” she mentioned. However, she is “excited to find out,” and hopes that happens “soon.” And girl, me too. I’m so excited about the potential surrounding this story and the other dirt ghosts that I already have theories brewing about them.
I Think This Opens The Door For The Introduction Of A Whole New Group Of Rival Ghosts
We’re well acquainted with the basement ghosts, we know there are Red Coats living in the shed, and there are lots of other spirits in Sam and Jay’s manor that only appear from time to time. So, it makes sense that there are more ghosts living in the dirt.
There’s no way Patience is the only one down there, and it feels like the others who live six feet under might have vendettas against the ghosts who live above ground too. When Holland’s spirit mentioned the “others” the manor ghosts all were shocked and scared. Clearly, there’s someone or something down there that they don’t want to interact with, and I want to see them.
I’d love to watch the ghosts continue to face other spirits who don’t like them. Much like how Isaac had to come to terms with leaving Patience, I’d love to see other spirits, like Sas and Thor, have to come face-to-face with a ghost challenge from their past.
Maybe, a whole gang of rival ghosts could emerge from the dirt at one time, that’d be fun!
I wouldn’t put it past this show either. Some wild stuff has gone down, and there are always new spirits popping up here and there. So, I think we should all get ready to meet the “others” Patience mentioned, because it feels like they’ll pop up in Ghosts as it continues airing on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
