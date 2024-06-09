Ghosts Season 4: What We Know About The CBS Comedy

Our favorite comedy about a whole bunch of ghosts is coming back for its fourth season! That’s right, the CBS hit Ghosts will return for Season 4 this fall, which means we should get some answers to Isaac and Pete’s mysteries, more shenanigans from the spirits and, of course, lots of laughs. So, as we prepare for Ghosts Season 4, let’s break down what we know about what’s to come.

At this point, in June 2024, we don’t know the exact premiere date for Ghosts' fourth season. However, we do know it will premiere in the fall on the 2024 TV schedule . And based on CBS's announcement, we can expect Ghosts Season 4 to be back on CBS on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET when it does premiere at some point in the fall.

While Season 3 was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes, which ended in the fall of 2023, it's exciting to know that the next season is not going to be postponed into the winter.

The Main Cast Is Expected To Return For Season 4 Of Ghosts

Unlike last season, when we thought one of the ghosts had been sucked off , all the spirits and humans were accounted for (sort of) as of the end of Season 3. The only ghost whose whereabouts are unknown is Isaac, because he was taken into the ground by Patience. However, the showrunners said Isaac’s mystery will pick up where it left off come Season 4, meaning we’ll see Brandon Scott Jones again.

Along with Brandon Scott Jones, the other ghosts – Danielle Pinnock’s Alberta, Richie Moriarty’s Pete, Asher Grodman’s forever pantless Trevor , Rebecca Wisocky’s Hetty, Devan Chandler Long’s Thorfinn, Román Zaragoza’s Sass and Sheila Carrasco’s Flower – will most likely be back too.

Of course, along with our ghosts, our favorite humans should be back too. The beloved BnB owners, Rose McIver’s Sam, who can see the ghosts, and Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Jay , who cannot see the spirits , will return to help the ghosts out and work toward making their successful inn.

Adding to the cast of regulars, we can also probably expect to see recurring ensemble members like John Hartman as the Revolutionary War soldier Nigel, Betsy Sodaro as the head basement ghost Nancy and Caroline Aaron as Pete’s ex-wife and new ghost Carol.

As far as we know right now, no massive changes are being made to the Ghosts cast we’ve come to know and love over the last three seasons, but we'll be sure to update if there's any news between now and the premiere.

Where Ghosts’ Season 4 Story Might Be Going

Going into Ghosts’ fourth season two major mysteries will likely be big factors.

The first is obviously Isaac’s disappearance. In the season finale, after calling off his wedding with Nigel (which will also probably be a story that carries over to the next season), Brandon Scott Jones’ character was taken into the ground by Patience, the ghost who got stuck in the dirt years and years ago after being separated from the other ghosts. While speaking with TV Line , co-showrunner Joe Port said this about Isaac’s predicament:

As described, she’s a Puritan woman and she’s pissed off, to start, because she has an axe to grind, obviously, with Isaac, who she’s taken hostage now. That’s going to be the first order of business to open [Season 4] is, first of all, everyone has to find out that he’s missing, which they soon will, and then they have to get Isaac back.

So, we know the “first order of business” going into next season. However, the second order of business will probably have something to do with Pete and his disappearing body . During his trip to visit his family, the ghost’s body parts started slowly disappearing, and we don’t know if his being away from the Inn was killing him for good, or if he was being slowly sucked off.

Obviously, other storylines involving the ghosts as well as Sam and Jay will come into play. However, when it comes to what we know right now, these are the primary stories to focus on going into Season 4.

How To Watch Ghosts

Watching Ghosts is so easy. Like in years past, new episodes will air live on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Also, you can stream all the old episodes as well as the latest installments the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription .

The Ghost Powers We Know About Going Into Season 4

There were a lot of fun developments with ghost powers in Season 3, so let's review what we’ve learned ahead of Season 4.

Before their junior season, we knew that Trevor could move small objects or do actions like typing very slowly. We also have seen Thor make the lights flicker, Flower can make people feel high, and if someone walks through Isaac they’ll smell gas. Along with them, we knew Alberta could project her voice into humans’ heads.

In Season 3, we learned that Sass could go into people’s dreams (making it so he can communicate with Jay ). Also, it was revealed that Pete can go beyond the ghost barrier. That means, he can travel, however, it was also quickly revealed that his power might have a limitation as his body parts started to disappear when he was away from the manor for a long time.

As of right now, Hetty is the only ghost whose power has not been revealed. So, maybe we’ll learn more about it in Season 4.

Ghosts Season 4 Will Start Filming Over The Summer

To make sure they hit their fall premiere, Ghosts is set to go into production this summer. Richie Moriarty shared what he knew about the filming timeline with Collider , saying:

So, we will start Season 4 probably mid-July-ish and then go until roughly early February, I would guess. But yeah, we don't have a schedule yet. We know mid-July is kind of our target date.

Ghosts Seasons 1 and 2 have 18 and 22 episodes, respectively. With a filming window that starts in July and ends in February, it’s looking like we can expect a full season from the sitcom after the shortened third season.

Is Ghosts Renewed For Season 5?

As of June 2024, we do not know if Ghosts has been renewed for a fifth season, and we probably won’t until 2025. However, it seems highly likely that it will be back for another installment, seeing as the show was the eleventh most-watched series overall during the 2023-2024 season, according to Nielsen rankings, via Variety . Along with being eleventh overall, it was the second-highest-ranked comedy, with Young Sheldon sitting in first place.

Also, Ghosts got renewed for Season 4 fast. Not long after the season began last winter, it was swiftly picked up again by CBS.

In the network’s announcement about the fourth season, it noted that the comedy averaged 10.2 million viewers “in live 7-day multiplatform viewing” across broadcast and streaming, which is 2% higher than it was. Along with that, streaming viewership for the comedy was up 64% year over year, making it one of the most successful shows on CBS.

Basically, what I’m saying is it will come as a massive surprise if Ghosts isn’t renewed for Season 5 at some point in the near-ish future.

But, for now, let's focus on what we know and get ready to head back to the manor when Ghosts Season 4 returns in the fall.