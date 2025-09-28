Good Boy Director Reacts To The Horror Movie Going Viral Out Of Fear The Dog Would Die, And Why He's OK Revealing The Answer
There's one spoiler-free spoiler everyone's already talking about.
The fall season is historically the best time to catch a good spooky film, especially as more upcoming horror movies than usual hit theaters. I highly recommend you go out of your way to see Good Boy, the upcoming viral dog horror movie, in October. And yes, it’s OK if you go into it knowing the answer to one question about Good Boy's end. Here's what the director told me, and why it gave me some peace of mind.
When Good Boy got on my radar a couple of months ago, I was intrigued by it, but instantly concerned about the fate of Indy the Dog in the movie. I did some digging into reviews and I realized a lot of people had the same question! As the topic went viral, the director assured horror fans Indy lives through the movie (without giving away any details about what happens).
That must be such a weird thing to experience on the Internet, so when CinemaBlend go the chance to talk to writer/director Ben Leonberg, I had to ask about it. Leonberg actually cast his own Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever for the leading role, and compared it to ... Mission: Impossible? Here's how Tom Cruise factored in.
OK, this is a really good point. When I watched Good Boy myself after knowing the answer, it still didn’t stop me from literally sitting on the edge of my seat as I stressed over Indy’s safety, and felt the fear and intensity the filmmakers intended. I personally think Leonberg has created a really compelling independent film from a dog’s perspective --a theatrical lens I’ve never seen before.
But why does he think the movie went viral pre-release?
Why Good Boy Is Resonating So Hard With The Internet
I mean a dog maybe dying in a movie is always a good topic for the Internet to debate, and once eyeballs were on Indy, the horror movie had buzz. But Ben Leonberg said he understood why people are so invested.
This isn’t one of those movies with talking dogs or mean pets, it’s a grounded horror movie that brings you into Indy’s perspective, with low angles and an increasing feeling of powerlessness as Indy and his owner experience living in a haunted house. Plus, the filmmaker and his wife/producer actually lived in the movie’s haunted house for three years while shooting the film to get the most honest performance out of Indy, rather than him being a trained performer. It's wild, and it definitely comes through in the film.
As Leonberg pointed out, we’re trained as viewers to see animals as victims in horror movies, or as scary entities like in Cujo, but Good Boy makes Indy the movie’s protagonist and hero. As he continued:
Following the movie getting good reviews on the festival circuit, it will become available to see in its wide theatrical release. When I asked the filmmaker about his reaction to its viral status so far, he told me it's "been delightful."
You can check his full comments on the topic in the video above or see Good Boy in theaters starting October 3.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
