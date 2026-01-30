Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts After Jacob Elordi Was Seen Spitting Out Gum (And Handing It To His Mom) On The Red Carpet

Few actors are hotter right now than Jacob Elordi, who a) just received his first Academy Award nomination for his role as The Creature in Frankenstein, b) is starring with Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights when it hits the 2026 movie calendar in February, and c) don’t forget the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3, which is now just months away. However, even huge stars can use their mom’s help sometimes, and fans had lots of thoughts about Elordi spitting out his gum while walking the red carpet and handing it to his mom.

Jacob Elordi has been staying busy promoting his new book-to-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel (which, in case you didn’t know, is not the epic romance you may have thought). During one red carpet appearance, the actor needed to rid himself of his gum, and what do you know — mom was waiting there with an open hand. You can see the video for yourself:

A post shared by Bustle (@bustle) A photo posted by on

Put aside for just one second the fact that it was his mother who accepted the gum, because you know if fans can get flirty with Jacob Elordi’s transformation into The Creature, then anything involving the Saltburn star’s mouth is capable of causing a medical emergency. A lot of fans had the exact same reaction to seeing him hand off his gum, writing:

Hands? Spit it right into my mouth – scoffman94

In my mouth directly – lexicon5

You can spit it directly into my mouth next time – abbydabbs

My mouths open. – johanna_maureen

straight into my mouth works too – carsynmaya

Baby bird me. 🐦 – michelefrances

You GUYS! It’s actually a shame I can’t include the similarly intended GIFs in that list. People are out of control, and I’m here for it.

But while some fans’ minds might have gone straight for the gutter, others recognized the gesture as one not-uncommon between a mom and her child — and apparently it doesn’t matter how grown and famous you are. Their comments included:

As usual, we moms save our children from the most bizarre and awkward situations. My mother-in-law did a great job 😂😂 – fenyasol.iss

Mom always to the rescue. I love how close he is with his parents. – jessica_allison

Once a mum always a mum 😂 red carpet or no. – my_tbr_and_i

A mothers work is never done – courtneyb222

The interaction is pretty simple, but I have to say, he does look grateful that she was there for him, giving her hand a squeeze of thanks after placing the gum inside (YOU MADE HER SQUEEZE THE GUM!). She also gave an amused smile afterward that seemed to indicate she didn’t mind.

If Jacob Elordi can make spitting out gum smooth and sexy, it’s no wonder he’s allegedly jumped to the top of the list to be the next James Bond. First things first, though. The actor teased something “incredibly clever and cinematic” for Nate Jacobs on the upcoming season of Euphoria, and of course, we want to see if his performance as Guillermo del Toro’s Creature can bring home the hardware at the Oscars.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wuthering Heights releases in theaters Friday, February 13, and tune into the Academy Awards at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on ABC. Then, Euphoria Season 3 premieres at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, April 12, on HBO. All of this presumably means a lot of upcoming events for Elordi, and maybe next time he’ll remember to spit out his gum before he hits the red carpet.