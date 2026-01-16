Jacob Elordi And Margot Robbie Explain Why They Had A ‘Mutual Obsession’ With Each Other While Filming Wuthering Heights
"I was enamored by her."
When it comes to 2026 movie releases, no other movie promises audiences an epic romance like Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights. It’s also one of this year’s upcoming book adaptations that’s led by two of Hollywood’s biggest names right now, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. When the movie stars recently spoke about their time on set, they shared an intriguing dynamic that took shape: obsession.
Wuthering Heights, which has already been called “aggressively provocative” by early audiences and faced whitewashing backlash, hits theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day. But what was it like for Robbie and Elordi to embody these iconic literary characters? The Barbie actress said this about interacting with her co-star on set early on:
During an interview with Fandango, Robbie shared she often gets close with her co-stars and finds it difficult to move on from projects. She also recalled Elordi lurking in the corners of the set near her once production began. As she continued:
Margot Robbie suggested that writer/director Emerald Fennell might have asked Jacob Elordi to stay close to her, but the filmmaker said she didn’t. Here’s what Elordi had to say:
Jacob Elordi got his start in The Kissing Booth movies and Euphoria, and has since had an impressive run of movies like Priscilla, Saltburn (also with Emerald Fennell) and Frankenstein. He’s been earning supporting actor nominations lately for Frankenstein, and even won the Critics Choice Award.
Margot Robbie is definitely one of the most high-profile actors he’s worked with, and it sounds like he wanted to take every opportunity to watch her work. We also have to wonder if Elordi was getting into character as Heathcliff here as one of the protagonists of Emily Brontë’s gothic tragedy. Robbie said it certainly helped that every scene in the movie either had Elordi’s Heathcliff in the scene or was about him. In her words:
I'm certainly curious about how the actors’ descriptions about being on set together will translate into the movie itself. We also know that Robbie has so many costume changes in Wuthering Heights that it compares to Barbie. The Aussie actress filmed the role in the United Kingdom with the cast and crew just three months after giving birth to her first child, which meant she was “in a very different headspace,” according to Robbie.
You can see Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights in theaters starting February 13.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
