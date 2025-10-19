Haha, You Clowns’ Creator Shared How ‘90s Shows (And An Obscure Mormon Movie) Inspire His Adult Swim Show’s Tone
These shows and their big, strong boys.
Those who've watched any of Joe Cappa’s various animated shorts or TV projects likely knows that the animator has a very distinct sense of humor and sensibility. That once again the case with Haha, You Clowns, his new Adult Swim series that drops on the 2025 TV schedule Sunday night. Yet where did Cappa’s unique brand of humor come from? Well, fans of ‘90s TV shows may pick up on some of Cappa's inspirations, which he recently shared with CinemaBlend.
Ahead of Haha, You Clowns' premiere, which will also be available for anyone with an HBO Max subscription on Monday, I sat down to chat with Joe Cappa about the show. When I asked him about how he came up with the blend of comedy and wholesomeness, he name-dropped a ‘90s Nickelodeon show that elder Millennials surely know all too well:
Having watched the first six episodes of Haha, You Clowns, as well as the series of shorts that it expands upon, I could see where Cappa was coming from with his love of The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Both of shows center on strong brotherly dynamics, the wonder of childhood and the absurdity of life in impactful ways.
Like the characters in Pete & Pete and Haha, You Clowns, Cappa has a close sibling relationship, that being with his brother, Dave, who writes the show with him. When talking about their bond, history, and sense of humor, Joe let me in on another big inspiration for him: a ‘90s kids movie often associated with the Mormon church:
Admittedly, I have never seen the movie but, judging by its premise – a close-knit group of kids as they try to come through for their friend after he returns from a bad trip to the big city – it sounds like something my brothers and I would've watched nonstop back in the day.
When I asked if these experiences had anything to do with each episode of Haha, You Clowns wrapping up with a sentimental piano track while Dad, Tristan, Preston, and Duncan get emotional, Cappa had this to say:
I’m not saying we should go back and watch every episode of 7th Heaven (even though they’re all streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). However, it would be fun to see how many references were pulled from the ‘90s family drama series.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to see how all those shows influenced Haha, You Clowns, tune in when new episodes drop on Sundays at 11:45 p.m. ET, and the next day on HBO Max.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.