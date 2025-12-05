The Jonas Brothers Loved Poking Fun At Themselves In A Very Jonas Christmas (Even Though They Vetoed A Few Ideas)

The Jonas Brothers celebrated Christmas a bit early with the release of their new film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, for those with a Disney+ subscription. It had many Planes, Trains & Automobiles vibes in the sense that the guys tried to get home for Christmas, but every form of transportation they tried wound up not working. They also performed new songs and made fun of themselves quite a bit. Which the brothers loved these jokes, but they did have to veto a few ideas.

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, there are plenty of jokes Kevin, Joe, and Nick say about each other while playing exaggerated versions of themselves. This includes Nick being the “uptight, responsible one,” while Joe is the “lovable tramp,” and Kevin is “the one who still lives in New Jersey. The trio spoke all about their new movie to People during their October Best of 2025 cover shoot, and Nick shared how the ideas came together with a concept for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie:

We kind of had individual sessions, but then just sort of [a] brain dump to give the audience a real look at our life. Obviously, while keeping some things personal. But we wanted this to feel real and to have authenticity from us in there.

There were a lot of fun moments between the three of them, and even though it probably helps that they were still playing themselves (albeit exaggerated versions) it sounds like they tried to keep it as authentic as they could. And when it came to figuring out the dynamics, Nick revealed that it was realized pretty quickly that what was on-screen was reflective of real life. They just added a bit more to it:

I think they saw pretty quickly what some of the dynamics were. When we got the first draft of the script, we felt it was reflective of our real-life dynamics. Then we tightened the screws a little bit and just went even further with it.

Even though there were some very real moments ,that not only included the brothers but also their entire family, there were also sequences that were more over the top and hilarious-- aside from the stereotypes that the Jonas Brothers said about one another. Considering how exaggerated the characters were, not everything was included during the thought process, as they had “absolutely” vetoed a few things, as Joe admitted:

Plenty of times.

Neither one would reveal what some of the other ideas were that were vetoed, but it might not have been a bad thing. There were a lot of laughs during A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, both on-screen and off, and Kevin recalled just how fun they had during the whole process, including nailing down what jokes were going to be used:

I think that was some of the fun dynamic actually on set as well.

I would love to have gotten a version of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie where any and all jokes of the Jonas Brothers making fun of themselves were approved, but the film was entertaining regardless. Plus, Joe revealed that he wants to continue making holiday films with his brothers, so who knows what could be next. Then there’s also the much-anticipated and nostalgic Camp Rock 3 coming next summer, and it can be expected that Connect 3 will be pulling out all the punches.