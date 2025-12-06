'That Movie Rocked Us': Adam Sandler Gushes To Ariana Grande About Her Wicked: For Good Performance
The Sandman's a musical fan!
There’s no denying that Jon M. Chu’s Wicked adaptations have changed many people for good. After setting box office records with Act I in 2024, the second half of the movie defied gravity even further when it hit the 2025 movie calendar last month. It’s not just the average moviegoer who has been touched by Glinda and Elphaba’s friendship, but Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s peers in Hollywood as well, and Adam Sandler had lovely things to say when he spoke with the former about Wicked: For Good.
Adam Sandler and Ariana Grande sat down together for Variety and CNN’s “Actors on Actors” series, and while I’m not sure how much overlap their fanbases have, the Sandman had nothing but praise and admiration for what she accomplished as Glinda in Wicked: For Good. He told her:
It seems to me like when Adam Sandler talks about “we,” he’s probably referring to his wife Jackie and their daughters Sadie and Sunny — all of whom have become regular features in the Sandman’s movies. I love that they have apparently seen Wicked and Wicked: For Good and discussed the love that Glinda and Elphaba have for each other.
Adam Sandler also noted how intense things got for Ariana Grande’s character in the movie’s final act and recognized how much work it must have taken to stay in that emotionally heightened state while filming. While Grande admits to being a crier in real life, she said it’s not easy to tap into those emotions while playing a role. She said:
That sounds like a super smart and healthy way to handle that situation, intentionally focusing just on Glinda’s trauma to elicit an emotional response and not using tragedies from her own life, as many actors have done (and, at least in some cases, regretted).
We’ve been fortunate enough over the past year to witness the beautiful friendship that has formed between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and I love that Grande was paired with Adam Sandler for this conversation, as he’s never shy about showing love for his friends either.
Ariana Grande can be seen currently in Wicked: For Good, which remains in theaters as Wicked: Part I can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription. Adam Sandler also has a new movie out, as he co-stars with George Clooney in Jay Kelly, which is available to watch with a Netflix subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.