The Stars Of Maxton Hall Shared The Moments From Season 2 That Fans Should Remember Going Into Season 3

I don’t know about you, but ever since Season 2 of Maxton Hall ended , I’ve been counting down the days to Season 3. So, as we continue to wait for the final installment in the book-to-screen adaptation , I’m thinking about what Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung told me about moments fans should make sure they remember when they’re able to stream the romance series’ final episodes.

Hopefully, Maxton Hall’s third and final season will premiere on the 2026 TV schedule . It wrapped in December of 2025, so odds are, it’ll be on our screens sometime soon. So, it’d be useful to rewatch Season 2 with an Amazon Prime subscription , and when you do, make sure to pay attention to these moments.

The Fight Ruby And James Have At Her Celebration

When I interviewed Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, who play Ruby and James, respectively, I asked them what we should remember from Season 2 going into Season 3. To kick off our review, they took me back to Episode 2, and the argument their characters had after Ruby got into Oxford:

Harriet Herbig-Matten : It's not in Episode 6, but I love the dialogue between them, I think it's Season [2], it’s Episode 2, after I –

: It's not in Episode 6, but I love the dialogue between them, I think it's Season [2], it’s Episode 2, after I – Damian Hardung : Get in the fight?

: Get in the fight? Harriet Herbig-Matten : Yeah.

: Yeah. Damian Hardung : When you celebrate your Oxford?

: When you celebrate your Oxford? Harriet Herbig-Matten : Yeah.

: Yeah. Damian Hardung: Yeah, it's like, ‘It's not my job to make you happy,’ right? Yeah, I love that line as well.

In the scene, James approaches Ruby to tell her that he can’t do everything alone, and he wants to fight for them as a couple. She makes it clear that he cannot rely on her to make him happy; it’s unhealthy for them both.

However, they love each other so deeply that they want to support one another (despite how toxic it can be). As Herbig-Matten pointed out another line from that conversation:

And also, ‘But, I also love you.’ I love that line.

The conversation ends with Ruby saying that she can’t save James. He broke her heart , and was broken himself following the loss of his mom. He needed to do the work and save himself. That was important to the rest of Season 2, too.

However, it feels vital to remember going into Season 3 as well, seeing as Ruby is the one who is facing major hardship this time around as she deals with a wrongful expulsion (which could lead to her Oxford dream crumbling).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

With Amazon Prime, you can watch the first two seasons of Maxton Hall. That's also where Season 3 will live. However, the service also gives you access to free and fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading too. So, you could also easily read the books that inspired this romance. After a 30-day trial, you can pay $14.99 per month for Amazon Prime.

One Of The Conversations James Has With His Therapist

James' mental health journey, as well as his redemption arc , are vital to Season 2. My guess is they’ll continue to be in Season 3. So, it made sense when Hardung referenced a therapy scene from Episode 3 of the sophomore season as a good one to remember:

I love when James is in therapy, and the therapist asks him, like, ‘What would Ruby say?’ And he's just like, ‘Well, it's okay to feel those emotions, like, it's okay to feel sad, but to hold that space.’ I think that's a really, truly valuable, insightful comment that he's learning.

I also think it's very insightful, and could easily apply to Season 3. With that in mind, here is James' full response from when his therapist asked what Ruby would say to him:

That it’s OK to feel this way. Showing weakness is showing strength.

Well, that sounds like pretty great advice to keep in mind as we go into Season 3. I think that for a couple of reasons, too.

On the one hand, Ruby will need this advice for herself as she deals with the fallout of the relationship with a teacher that she’s been accused of (which again, she’s not in; James’ sister is the one who is pregnant and dating a teacher). Meanwhile, I think it will also be important for James to remember this, so he can continue to grow as he and Ruby wade through this tough situation.

Amazon’s synopsis of Season 3 states that James and Ruby’s world will be totally shaken up, and they’ll “painfully realize” that “their worlds couldn’t be further apart.” Based on what the two actors told me to remember, I think it’s important that the characters recall the lessons they learned in Season 2, because they’ll need them to survive their biggest challenge yet.