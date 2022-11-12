Henry Cavill Gushes Over An Enola Holmes 2 Location That He Says Really Inspired His Sherlock Holmes Performance

Henry Cavill is returning back to his role as the iconic Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2. The character has famously been adapted by many actors including the incomparable Robert Downey Jr. in a film series, and fellow Brit Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC's Sherlock. The role carries a lot of weight, even if Sherlock Holmes’s sister, Enola is really the one at the center of this imagining of Sir. Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic stories. Now, Cavill is revealing one of the key locations that helped the Man of Steel actor truly channel the character.

In an interview with our very own Sean O’Connell about Enola Holmes 2 (opens in new tab), Cavill talked about what it was like working on the 22B apartment set, and how it influenced his performance. The DCEU star enthusiastically talked about the magical set that was the iconic apartment, and what props the production designers incorporated to try to capture the tone of the story. Cavill detailed:

It was such a wonderful set so rich in detail and things which the audience may never see because the angles never covered it but there was detail and character everywhere. It's an extraordinary place filled with all sorts of contraptions and devices and things you would find in a museum.

It must’ve been such a blast just to look at all of Sherlock's trinkets within the apartment set. Later in the same conversation with CinemaBlend, the Superman actor went on to talk about how such a detailed space was able to seep into his performance, and fully embody the classic role. As he put it,

Just shooting on that set I hardly ever left. Even in between- we had 45 minute, an hour set ups. The chairs were so comfortable, I felt comfortable in that space- as long as I wasn't in the way of the crew trying to do their job. I would just relax there and soak it all up. I would find something new to toy around [with] and play with everyday.

Clearly being comfortable in the space helped Cavill feel like it was his own mystery haven. Apartment 22b Baker Street, London famously is the central location for many Sherlock Holmes adaptations. It is the dwelling of Holmes, where he works to solve some of London’s most intricate mysteries, and track down perpetrators. The iconic location is recreated again in the Enola Holmes series, and perfectly captures the intrigue associated with the setting.

I guess getting comfortable in his character’s space really worked for Cavill, as fan reactions to Enola Holmes 2 have been incredibly positive. Many have cited the fantastic brother/sister chemistry between himself and co-star Millie Bobby Brown as a high point for the film. Some are even calling the sequel even better than the charming original. In addition, the return of Cavill’s gorgeous Sherlock curls are a definite pro to checking out this film right now.

Enola Holmes 2 is currently streaming exclusively for Netflix subscribers, along with its predecessor. You can also catch Henry Cavill in on The Witcher, which is one of the best shows streaming on Netflix right now.