Henry Cavill Gushes Over An Enola Holmes 2 Location That He Says Really Inspired His Sherlock Holmes Performance
A such a charming performance takes work.
Henry Cavill is returning back to his role as the iconic Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2. The character has famously been adapted by many actors including the incomparable Robert Downey Jr. in a film series, and fellow Brit Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC's Sherlock. The role carries a lot of weight, even if Sherlock Holmes’s sister, Enola is really the one at the center of this imagining of Sir. Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic stories. Now, Cavill is revealing one of the key locations that helped the Man of Steel actor truly channel the character.
In an interview with our very own Sean O’Connell about Enola Holmes 2 (opens in new tab), Cavill talked about what it was like working on the 22B apartment set, and how it influenced his performance. The DCEU star enthusiastically talked about the magical set that was the iconic apartment, and what props the production designers incorporated to try to capture the tone of the story. Cavill detailed:
It must’ve been such a blast just to look at all of Sherlock's trinkets within the apartment set. Later in the same conversation with CinemaBlend, the Superman actor went on to talk about how such a detailed space was able to seep into his performance, and fully embody the classic role. As he put it,
Clearly being comfortable in the space helped Cavill feel like it was his own mystery haven. Apartment 22b Baker Street, London famously is the central location for many Sherlock Holmes adaptations. It is the dwelling of Holmes, where he works to solve some of London’s most intricate mysteries, and track down perpetrators. The iconic location is recreated again in the Enola Holmes series, and perfectly captures the intrigue associated with the setting.
I guess getting comfortable in his character’s space really worked for Cavill, as fan reactions to Enola Holmes 2 have been incredibly positive. Many have cited the fantastic brother/sister chemistry between himself and co-star Millie Bobby Brown as a high point for the film. Some are even calling the sequel even better than the charming original. In addition, the return of Cavill’s gorgeous Sherlock curls are a definite pro to checking out this film right now.
Enola Holmes 2 is currently streaming exclusively for Netflix subscribers, along with its predecessor. You can also catch Henry Cavill in on The Witcher, which is one of the best shows streaming on Netflix right now. For more information on other movies coming to Netflix in the near future, check out our 2022 movie release schedule.
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.