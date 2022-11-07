After Enola Holmes 2 Premiered On Netflix, Fans Are Sounding Off Online About The Sequel

As if reprising Eleven for Stranger Things Season 4 wasn’t a big enough deal, Millie Bobby Brown has made another big splash to Netflix subscribers in 2022. This past weekend saw the premiere of her latest movie, Enola Holmes 2, with the actress having debuted as the title sister to Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes in September 2020. Critics have responded positively to Enola Holmes 2 overall, including CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg giving it 4 out of 5 stars, but now fans are sounding off about the sequel on social media. Guess what? They’re just as enamored with Enola’s latest adventure, if not more so.

While Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 are enjoying roughly the same level of critical reception among professional critics, i.e. 91% vs. 93% Tomatometers on Rotten Tomatoes, it looks as though the sequel is an even bigger hit with the general public, as they boast respective Audience Scores of 71% and 81%. @011scenes was among the many Enola Holmes 2 supporters on Twitter, as evidenced by the below comment.

i think we can all agree that enola holmes 2 was a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/naIq9EQpuCNovember 4, 2022 See more

The ending of Enola Holmes saw Millie Bobby Brown’s character establishing her own detective agency, and while Enola Holmes 2 begins with her failing to attract any clientele, she fortunately catches a break when she’s hired to track down a young girl’s missing older sister. @loveadamcarlsen went so far as to call Enola Holmes 2 the “most satisfying” of the 2022 movie releases they’ve seen.

enola holmes 2 was the most satisfying movie I've watched this entire year. the acting the plot the scenes the many times ive screamed and gasped. just perfect. pic.twitter.com/ia9wn1Z3oxNovember 4, 2022 See more

But Millie Bobby Brown isn’t the only person who’s drawing eyes in Enola Holmes 2. The sequel also brought back Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, and if you couldn’t get enough of that face Cavill makes in the Enola Holmes 2 trailer, then maybe you’re like @lunaaloovegoood and watching the new movie mainly for him.

I’m watching Enola Holmes 2 for the plot.The plot: pic.twitter.com/Jpth927YxrNovember 6, 2022 See more

Enola Holmes 2 also sees the return of Louis Partridge as Lord Tewkesbury, who’s spending his days trying to bring about reform in the British government. Tewkesbury talking about his powerful status brought to mind a specific moment from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince for @simpfordamelios.

this enola holmes 2 scene have the same energy as the harry potter one 😭 pic.twitter.com/8b1qBUSne1November 4, 2022 See more

Warning: these last couple of posts get into SPOILER territory, so tread cautiously if you haven’t seen Enola Homes 2 yet!

Just like the first Enola Holmes movie, Enola Holmes 2 explores political movements of the late 19th century, with the sequel specifically delivering its own take on the 1888 matchgirls’ strike and one of its leaders, Sarah Chapman, who’s played by Hannah Dodd. That was an especially big deal for @khairunnbhh.

enola holmes 2 is so good the fact that it's based around a true story makes it even more special pic.twitter.com/bz1J64mXDPNovember 4, 2022 See more

Finally, although Enola Holmes is obviously the star of this show, this is still a story involving Sherlock Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2 looped in two major characters from the Holmes canon (besides Adeel Akhtar reprising Lestrade). Not only was it revealed that Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s Mira Troy was a twist on Moriarty, Sherlock’s arch-nemesis, the Enola Holmes 2 end-credits scene saw Himesh Patel cameoing as Dr. John Watson, Holmes’ partner in solving crimes. These two elements got @chrstnvade jazzed enough that they want Enola Holmes 3.

finished watching Enola Holmes 2 and cant stop thinking abt how they revealed moriarty and watson, never been so excited like this. they should make a 3rd fr!!!! pic.twitter.com/9faQX79ELQNovember 4, 2022 See more

Between Enola Holmes 2 being received so well and that it’s currently one of the most streamed offerings on Netflix (though specific viewing numbers haven’t been released yet), it’s a good bet that Enola Holmes 3 could happen. Granted, it’s only been days since the sequel launching, so it could be a while until we get any kind of official comments on a threequel one way or another. But if you’re eager to improve Enola Holmes 3’s chances of happening, then make sure you watch its predecessor and maybe even play it again.

CinemaBlend will pass along any major details concerning how Enola Holmes 2 is performing on Netflix, but for now, look through the remaining movies left to be released on Netflix in 2022.