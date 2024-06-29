House Of The Dragon Cinematographer Explains How Season 2 Brings 'Actual History' To The Fantasy, And Fans Might Not Have Caught This
There's history to go along with fantasy on House of the Dragon.
House of the Dragon Season 2 already has sky-high stakes after just two episodes aired on HBO, with major characters pruning the Targaryen family tree themselves with fire and blood. The trailer for the next new episode, airing on June 30, features Rhaenys warning of the savagery of dragon vs. dragon fighting... as well as Baela looking fierce on dragonback. Cinematographer Catherine Goldschmidt spoke with CinemaBlend about Season 2 and her work on Episode 3, including the combination of fantasy with real-life history.
While the rules are of course different in HBO's take on George R.R. Martin's Westeros than the real world, one that can't really be broken concerns the use of modern technology on screen. When asked about the challenges of working on House of the Dragon when even the most basic technology like electric lights can't be on camera, Catherine Goldschmidt said:
You don't have to be an expert on real-life medieval history to know that there were never dragons swooping around, but George R.R. Martin confirmed to EW that House of the Dragon is based on the "Anarchy" period of English history. According to Catherine Goldschmidt, rooting HOTD in history as well as fantasy involves some challenges for lighting that fans may not have considered.
It's also a good thing that they "love using flame," because the show is based on a book called Fire & Blood for a reason. As more of the dragons of House of the Dragon are unleashed, it seems like a safe bet that more people are going to burn. The cinematographer, who joined forces with director Geeta Vasant Patel for Episode 8 of Season 1 as well as the upcoming Episode 3 of Season 2, went on:
Goldschmidt's Season 1 episode was set almost entirely within the walls of the Red Keep, with no dragon action to speak of. That certainly won't be the case this time around. In case you missed it following the tragic deaths at the end of Episode 2, check out the trailer for what to expect on June 30 below:
The trailer also shows what appears to be a very wet Daemon riding on the back of Caraxes, so there are evidently at least two dragon sequences in very different circumstances. Daemon in the rain, and Baela in the sun. Catherine Goldschmidt shared some insight on the differences between dragons in daylight vs. dark, saying:
Since she came to House of the Dragon Season 2 with one full episode of Season 1 to her name already, what has changed from the first to second season? Catherine Schmidt opened up on precisely that subject, saying:
Catherine Goldschmidt's Season 1 episode – "Lord of the Tides" – was certainly pivotal, as Paddy Considine had some final great moments before Viserys finally died, and a deathbed misunderstanding with Alicent guaranteed conflict with Rhaenrya. While we can only wait and see if there are any game-changers in Episode 3 of Season 2, the wait isn't much longer.
Tune in to HBO (or stream via a Max subscription) on Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET for the third episode of House of the Dragon's second season.
