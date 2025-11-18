An Epic Universe Producer Brought Her Kid Through Monsters Unchained, And She Couldn't Get Enough Of Her Mommy's Fun Easter Egg

Behind every great new ride, queue and attraction, there are countless cool individuals who bring the incredible experiences to life. These days, thanks to the beauty of social media, we sometimes even get to meet these people and enjoy fun facts about the inner workings of some of the best attractions at Epic Universe and other theme parks.

Jaimee Rowan’s been working at Universal Orlando for more than a decade now, and as an Attractions Producer, she did some awesome work in Dark Universe for the Monsters Unchained ride. Her young daughter now loves going to the park, and surprisingly loves the queue for the Victoria Frankenstein-themed attraction. There’s one big reason: Mommy’s in it.

At Epic tonight and my biggest point of pride will forever be my daughter asking to “see mommy” each time we pass by the manor 😆

Rowan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the fun moment, including a pic of her daughter pointing at her mom's shining moment in the attraction queue. If you zoom in or look closely at the photo of the Frankenstein family tree, you’ll see Rowan as an unnamed cousin of Victoria’s, a Frankenstein the Universal creative has fondly dubbed ‘Hanna Frankenstein.’

(Image credit: YouTube, DLP Welcome)

One of the coolest things about working in a theme park, I’d assume, would be all the fun stuff you get to share with your family. I’d imagine opening a new ride in a new theme park would be absolutely tops, and this sweet family moment gives us a little bit of an idea of what it’s like.

Honestly, I’m a little surprised to see her kid looking so enthusiastic. The queue itself is kind of terrifying even for me as an adult! There are some seriously scary statues by the stairwell, and blue electricity pulsing at surprising intervals in various places throughout the house. Her daughter’s a total champ for braving the queue to check out her Mommy. However, Jaimee Rowan admitted she’s a chip off the old block, mentioning in the comments to one theme park fan who was surprised her daughter would even agree to queue, “She’s a little monster girl thank goodness.”

Rowan has been sharing a lot of cool Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and other Epic Universe Easter eggs over the last several weeks. This includes things like pointing out graffiti the villagers put up throughout the attraction to scare average folk away, and telling the cool story behind why there’s liquor poured into glasses on the table and newspapers in the fire in one of the queue rooms. (Answer: they were burning the articles they disagreed with and having a quick drink before starting the experiment.)

She’s also pointed out secret door bookcases and cool letters from Henry to his family Victoria eventually ignored, leading to the ride’s main storyline. These details help to flesh out the story in a ride that's already been an incredibly popular attraction for Epic Universe.

