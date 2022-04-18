How FBI Will Explore The 'Powerful' Connection Between Maggie And OA In Dangerous New Episode, According To Showrunner
By Laura Hurley published
FBI showrunner Rick Eid shared what's in store as OA tackles one of his greatest fears with his partner in danger.
Season 4 of FBI has been more dangerous than ever for the team at 26 Fed, with the death of Rina halfway through and more than one explosive twist. Now, the agents are facing the potential release of sarin gas on American soil, and that will both showcase the connection between Maggie and OA as partners as well as revisit one of OA's biggest fears. Showrunner Rick Eid spoke with CinemaBlend to preview what’s on the way with what looks like an intense hour of television.
The description for the episode that will air on April 19 – called “Fear Nothing” –revealed that sarin gas counts as one of OA’s greatest fears, which is saying something for man who has faced incredible dangers in the army and as an FBI agent. Rick Eid explained why OA will have a strong reaction to the prospect of sarin gas in the United States:
Eid went on to agree that sarin gas is a “trigger” for OA, which comes in a season that has already been difficult for the character. The good news is that he’s surrounded by a team of incredibly capable agents who can power through even terrible tragedies if that means solving a case and saving lives.
Normally, Maggie would seem like the natural person for OA to lean on, but the preview for “Fear Nothing” indicates that she will be exposed to the gas. His partner being exposed to something that he already feels an emotional connection to sounds like the stuff of nightmares for OA, so what does “Fear Nothing” bring out in their partnership? The showrunner previewed:
Maggie and OA have been a solid unit from the very beginning of FBI, even despite Maggie’s time away undercover (while OA was temporarily partnered with Tracy Spiridakos’ Upton from Chicago P.D.) and when she was keeping secrets for a time afterward. They’re close as agents and as friends, which presumably means that OA will do everything in his power to help her if things go as badly as they seem in the preview.
Fans will have to wait until “Fear Nothing” to see just what happens with OA, Maggie, and the investigation into sarin gas. Season 4 has mixed up the partners more than once, rather than keeping the four core main agents paired off into the same duos. When I asked if Maggie/OA and Scola/Tiff are going to remain the core partners despite the shift, showrunner Rick Eid shared:
Season 4 has found ways to pair off different agents together for certain episodes, which has been a fun twist for a show four years in and showed off some different dynamics. Still, the bond between OA and Maggie is unique, and fans can expect to see their connection showcased in the next new episode. With the 2022 TV season nearly at an end, now is the time to be sure not to miss a beat.
See how OA, Maggie, and the rest of the team deal with the potential sarin gas attack with the “Fear Nothing” episode of FBI on Tuesday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, to kick off a full night of FBI action with FBI: International (which just delivered an intense episode for Vinessa Vidotto’s Vo) at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted (which just revealed Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott as the new team leader) at 10 p.m.
All three series will wrap their current seasons in May, and you can find the finale dates for the biggest shows on TV with our spring finale schedule.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.