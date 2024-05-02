How Long Will The Chucky TV Series Run? Creator Don Mancini Explains How He Is Looking At The Future

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Chucky Season 3. If you have not yet watched the finale, proceed at your own risk!

There are countless horror franchises that have run out of steam after the release of a few sequels, but Chucky is a different story entirely. Not only has the iconic killer doll been a near-constant pop culture presence since the release of Child’s Play in 1988, but writer Don Mancini has been there just about every step of the way (the 2019 non-canon remake being the lone exclusion).To date, Mancini has made seven movies and three seasons of a television show, and not only is there a new movie in the works, but Mancini also has a clear vision for what he wants to do with a Chucky Season 4 and beyond.

Don Mancini Has Already Mapped Out Chucky Season 4

When the second half of Chucky Season 3 started airing last month, I had the wonderful chance to talk with Mancini via Zoom about all aspects of the franchise, and in addition to talking about stuff like the many deaths of Devon Sawa and the influence of Stephen King, we also talked about the future of his excellent horror series. During our conversation, the filmmaker noted that he occasionally earmarks certain ideas he has to put into play in the future, and I asked if there was a big picture plan for what’s to come. He explained that when more episodes are ordered, he knows what he wants to do with the story. Said Mancini,

I certainly have the next season mapped out. My ideas become vaguer, you know, but they're still ideas and sort of like certain signposts and flags put in as markers, you know, like a thing, a concept to do in some way. But before, I actually worked out and already pitched to the studio and the network. So, you know, I hope we do well enough to warrant it.

As alluded to by Don Mancini, Chucky Season 4 isn’t guaranteed just yet, as the filmmakers and stars are still waiting for Universal Content Productions to provide an official renewal, but should that time come, the writer’s room won’t have to patiently wait while the showrunner comes up with a big idea. It’s also good to know that Mancini hasn’t written himself into a corner with those surprising developments at the end of Season 3.

Fans Will Certainly Want A Chucky Season 4 Following That Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger

Chucky fans are naturally always going to want to see more adventures featuring the beloved homicidal toy, but that particular desire is going to be inflamed following the conclusion of Chucky Season 3 – which doesn’t exactly see Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in safe circumstances. In fact, they are arguably in more danger than ever.

In the Chucky Season 3 finale, Lexy is finally reunited with her sister Caroline (Carina London Battrick), but it’s under what turns out to be horrible circumstances. While Chucky (Brad Dourif) has been busy in the White House, the younger Cross sibling has been living with Wendell Wilkins (John Waters), the quite insane doll designer who originally created both the Good Guy and Belle dolls. After Wendell and Caroline use their voodoo skills to help reunite Chucky and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) in their molded plastic forms, the show’s three protagonists are transformed into dolls as well and locked away in a cage. Nica (Fiona Dourif) shows up at the very end to discover their predicament, but it’s unclear presently how they will be saved.

While we keep our fingers crossed for Chucky Season 4, stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the show and for more fun stories from my interview with Don Mancini. If you’ve now finished watching Season 3 and want to go back to watch the whole series from the beginning, all you need to do so is get a Peacock subscription.