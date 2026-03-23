How The Duffer Bros’ First Post-Stranger Things Show Is Subverting A Frustrating Aspect Of Horror TV
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Now that the dust has settled on the Stranger Things finale, fans can now zero in on the fact that its creators have multiple new shows on the 2026 Netflix schedule. And the first of those series is a creepy series called Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. EPs Matt and Ross Duffer serve as producers on the new horror series, which is about the scary happenings in the week leading up to a young couple’s wedding. The show has certainly piqued my interest, especially now that the showrunner has explained how she's avoiding a key pitfall.
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston talked about crafting her horror concept for Netflix. Here’s what she had to say about the latest of upcoming horror TV shows:
Thanks to Boston's new interview with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend, I learned that the series will open with our protagonist Rachel (Camila Morrone) walking down the aisle on her wedding day as she distressingly holds back tears. Then, the audience will be taken back to five days prior where Rachel and her fiancé Nicky (Adam DiMarco) seem as love as ever as they head to the secluded vacation home of his family for the festivities.Article continues below
During the show’s first episode, “a few terrifying hints” already start to emerge for people to catch on to, and some of our questions will apparently be answered in the first episode, and then slowly delivered to us throughout its eight episodes. I love that Boston and co. aren't looking to overwhelm viewers with questions that won't be answered, which is quite common when it comes to horror TV shows. Sure it's great to have some great mysteries at play, but there are so many cases in which viewers are left without answers.
It's refreshing to hear a producer like Boston say she doesn’t like it when horror shows can ask a lot of questions without providing answers. Of course, she's also cognizant that what she and her team are doing is easier said than done:
The series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ted Levine as Rachel’s in-laws-to-be, which is exciting considering both actors have had memorable horror roles over the years. And, of course, she had the Duffer Brothers on her side, who she said were “so supportive” of her vision and “very honest” throughout the process. This is completely different from Stranger Things, but I'm excited to see which of the Duffer Brothers' creative sensibilities are present!
Anyone else ready for this terrifying rollercoaster? I know I am after Boston shared her thoughts on the new series, which was officially revealed in 2024. The creator also said she was inspired to create Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen while being a woman in her late twenties with the very relatable “intense pressure” to find the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with. I look forward to seeing how she injects those experiences into a story that thankfully won't lead viewers one without any kind of payoffs.
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You can check out all eight episodes of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen with a Netflix subscription starting on Thursday, March 26. It's just one of several notable titles set to hit the 2026 TV schedule this spring.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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