What Critics Are Saying About Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, The Duffer Bros’ ‘Unsettling’ New Horror Series
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It’s only been a few months since the Duffer Brothers wrapped Stranger Things’ run on Netflix, and already we’re getting their follow-up project, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. The miniseries stars Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as an engaged couple whose wedding plans get derailed (presumably by something very bad). Critics were able to screen the horror show before it hit the 2026 TV schedule on March 26, and they’re mostly pleased with the results.
The Duffer Brothers, who serve as executive producers on the new Netflix series, know a thing or two about subverting the frustrating aspects of horror television, so hopes are high for what Angie Han of THR calls a clever and satisfyingly bloody spin on prenuptial jitters. Han continues:
Belen Edwards of Mashable says the title is quite the undersell, with not just one but many very bad somethings happening during the upcoming horror TV show’s eight episodes. Thankfully, the critic says, binge-watching the series on Netflix wasn’t one of them. Edwards writes:Article continues below
Noel Murray of AV Club gives Something Very Bad a B, writing that it crackles with originality. There are highs and lows, Murray says, and the series could have “easily” been cut down to six episodes. However, some elements work exactly as intended. The critic continues:
Tai Gooden of Nerdist rates Something Very Bad 3 out of 5 stars for solid performances all around and its terrifyingly slow burn toward one hell of a bloody ending. Gooden says:
Some critics, however, aren’t able to overlook some of the series’ downfalls. Judy Berman of Time says Something Very Bad falls on the wrong side of the thin line that separates suspense from boredom. Three episodes in, this critic says she felt more dread about having five episodes to go than anything happening on-screen. Berman continues:
While the critics admit the miniseries has its faults, the majority seem to have enjoyed the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things follow-up. If you’re intrigued by this dark soulmate story, the entire eight-episode series is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.