How To Dress Like Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building According To The Costume Designer

Just about every time I tune into Only Murders in the Building , I find myself admiring Mabel’s outfits – specifically the sweaters and those gorgeous coats. I consistently wonder where the costume designers found the perfect looks for Selena Gomez’s character, and now we have some answers. Dana Covarrubias, the costume designer for the show, broke down where they buy the podcaster’s outfits, and the pieces you need to find in order to truly embody the highly fashionable Mabel Mora.

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Where Only Murders In The Building Finds Selena Gomez’s Costumes

While there’s a pretty wild story behind Selena Gomez’s wedding dress in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building , how Covarrubias and her team sourced the rest of Mabel’s outfits is actually fairly ordinary. What this means is her looks are easy and accessible when it comes to recreating them.

Dana Covarrubias spoke to CinemaBlend during the OMITB immersive pop-up in New York City. While there, I couldn’t help but ask her where she found Mabel’s iconic looks. This led her to drop the names of a few brands she commonly used to source Gomez’s looks. Here are the primary sources she mentioned:

For coats, she has found lots of them at outnet.com , which is a store that sells discounted high-end clothing.

, which is a store that sells discounted high-end clothing. Staud is another commonly used brand on the show.

is another commonly used brand on the show. So is Apparis .

. She also mentioned that Gomez’s signature yellow coat from Season 1 is by Michael Kors .

. Mabel wore lots of Oxfords this season for shoes, and many of the pairs were by Angela Scott.

Overall, Gomez’s looks are fairly high-end, but by no means unattainable. Luckily, along with giving us some great brands to look into, Covarrubias also explained the core pieces needed to recreate a Mabel Mora ensemble, and they can be found in tons of different stores.

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

How To Dress Like Selena Gomez On Only Murders In The Building

While there are specific brands Dana Covarrubias used for Gomez’s looks, the basic elements of her style are pretty easy to source anywhere. As we spoke, she broke down each component of Mabel’s style, so that it’s easy for us to find pieces that fit within her fun aesthetic. The Emmy-nominated costume designer told me:

It's really more about putting together the elements, it's a mix of sort of Nancy Drew vibes, and detective vibes, and then sort of New York, badass, like rockery. You know, it's just a really interesting combination of elements. And I would say centerpieces are the chunky sweater, the interesting outerwear of some kind, and some kind of lug sole boot or a chunky Oxford shoe.

Continuing to speak about the elements that make up Mabel’s spunky and really cool wardrobe, Covarrubias said:

We always use Sheertex tights because she's running around and wearing them over and over and over, they really don't rip. And then usually like a cute little skirt, you know, like a cute structured skirt that's plaid or leather.

OK, now this is where things get really fun. I did some research to find the elements Covarrubias mentioned. It’s super easy, and hopefully, these pieces can help inspire you to go out and buy your own outfits that Mabel would approve of.

We’ll start off with one of the major staples of her wardrobe, the chunky sweater:

Obviously, the interesting outerwear plays a major role in Gomez’s aesthetic for Mabel. From the iconic yellow jacket from Season 1 to the lovely black and white long-line jacket featured in Season 3, they’re always gorgeous. It’s clear to me that when it comes to these coats, there really are no rules. They simply need to make a statement and be warm. Here are a few options:

BCB Generation Longline Coat from Nordstrom for $248.

Pieces Petite exclusive longline teddy coat in yellow animal from ASOS for $136.

The chunky boots are also a must, they add to that “rockery” vibe Covarrubias mentioned. Dr. Martins are always the go-to in my opinion when it comes to finding the perfect chunky boot, and Mabel has worn them in the show. However, when it comes to a great pair of Lug Sole Boots, check these out::

Women's Villa Chelsea Lug Sole Booties from Macys for $52.50.

When it comes to Mabel’s choices for bottoms, she typically goes for a nice pair of trousers, or as Covarrubias explained a “cute little skirt.” Here are a few options for skirts that would go perfectly with a nice big sweater and a fun jacket:

Topshop button through PU pocket mini skirt in khaki from ASOS for $56.

Miss Selfridge button up mini skirt in metallic plaid from ASOS for $52.99.

Overall, Mabel’s style is loud, fun and super creative. However, it’s also accessible. These pieces can be styled in so many ways, and they’re comfortable. So you’ll be ready for a day out on the town or you’ll be wearing a stylish and functional outfit perfect for solving crimes.