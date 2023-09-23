I Stepped Into The World Of Only Murders In The Building Thanks To This Immersive Pop-Up, And I Really Felt Like I Was Solving The Ben Glenroy Mystery

The world of Only Murders in the Building is so stylish and fun, and I’ve always wanted to be immersed in it. Well, I had the opportunity to do just that, because there is a pop-up event in New York City that takes you into Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s world. As I walked through “Goosebury Theater,” and saw the sets for Death Rattle Dazzle and the costumes featured in Season 3 (including Selena Gomez’s mysterious wedding dress ), I really felt like I was helping solve the mystery of who killed Ben Glenroy.

I Literally Stepped Into The World Of Death Rattle Dazzle And Only Murders In The Building

For two days, the historic United Palace Theater in Washington Heights has been transformed into the Goosebury Theater for fans of Only Murders in the Building. I had the pleasure of attending the press preview for this event, and as an avid viewer of the mystery comedy, I was blown away by how immersive this pop-up was. I really felt like I had stepped into Death Rattle Dazzle’s home.

Make Your Way Into The World Of Only Murders In The Building (Image credit: Riley Utley) Where: United Palace Theater - 4140 Broadway, New York, New York When: Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Last entry at 6:30 p.m.) You can reserve tickets or join the standby line at the theater, which is served on a first come first served basis.

The second I walked up to the theater and saw the marquee I was in awe. It was no longer the United Palace, they had transformed everything outside to really make it look like the fictional theater where Oliver stages his play-turned-musical.

However, the real magic was inside. First of all, part of Season 3 was actually filmed in this opulent theater, so immediately you are standing where parts of OMITB was shot, which is kind of mind-boggling. Secondly, as you walk through the experience and the maze of crime scene tape throughout the theater – literally up and down the seating, onto the stage, backstage, into dressing rooms, it’s the whole shebang – there are props, posters, costumes and memorabilia strewn throughout. You can even see all three of the Pickwick Triplets – but more on that later.

Overall, this experience was made for those of us who love Only Murders and adore a mystery. The care and time put into making this a meaningful experience for fans was very clear, and it really felt like we were part of the mystery.

I Felt Like I Was Actively Solving The Mystery Only Murders In The Building's Third Season

Right after you walk into the Goosebury Theater, you are handed a program for Death Rattle Dazzle and a black light flashlight. Both these items are used to find clues and ultimately lead you to a conclusion about who killed Ben Glenroy.

Walking through the theater and investigating everything that was in sight was such a creative way to show the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the Hulu show. At one moment I was shining my light on a costume tag and reading a clue, and in another I was investigating Ben Glenroy’s dressing room, trying to find any hidden messages.

I had the most fun looking through all of Ben’s movie memorabilia (which included a human-sized gold cobra from CoBro) that was laid out across the hallway of the mezzanine. We learned during the show that moments from Paul Rudd’s career were used to create this merch, so finding the Easter eggs from his filmography while trying to solve his character’s murder in person was extra entertaining.

Then, at the end of the experience, you use all the clues you compiled with your flashlight to put a literal pin in one of the suspects from Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building before stepping back out into the real world.

Detail Is Everything When Solving Mysteries And In This Experience

When you solve a mystery, details are everything, and that was very clear throughout the Only Murders pop-up in New York, which I adored.

For example, this was very clearly on display in the area of the exhibit right above the lobby which showed off tons of evidence and costumes from the show. I was able to get so close to all the items and thoroughly investigate them for myself, and take in all the rich detail included in the Hulu show. Seeing Loretta’s journal with all the clippings of Ben and Dickie and the sheet music from the musical was incredible, because the attention to detail was so impressive.

The same can be said for the room dedicated to Death Rattle Dazzle. Seeing the bedazzled costumes for the production and the three dolls used for the triplets was hilarious and haunting. The commitment to the bits and the look of the show is palpable, and very clearly on display at this pop-up.

Also, getting up close to the OMITB Season 3 cast’s iconic costumes from the show, and seeing how sparkly and detailed they are in person had me in a daze.

On top of all that, there was subtle silly signage that was an homage to the show, and music from the series – including Charles’ patter song – was playing throughout.

This attention paid to every little thing featured at the event was astounding, and it really made this experience truly immersive.