How Will FBI: Most Wanted's Remy And Barnes React To Each Other In Season 4? Dylan McDermott Weighs In
By Laura Hurley published
FBI: Most Wanted's Remy and Barnes haven't met yet, but star Dylan McDermott has ideas about how it could go.
FBI: Most Wanted delivered a lot of changes in the third season, starting with one series regular’s departure in the premiere, continuing with the death of Jess LaCroix, and then saying a goodbye to Barnes before Dylan McDermott joined the team as new SSA Remy Scott. The timing of actress Roxy Sternberg’s real-life maternity leave meant that Barnes took her in-show leave before she could meet Remy, but McDermott shared his thoughts with CinemaBlend on how he thinks his character and Barnes will react to each other in Season 4.
Barnes had a very close relationship with Jess, which Julian McMahon described as “extremely unique,” and his death had such an impact on her that it motivated her to take her maternity leave after Charlotte gave birth to their son. To contrast, Remy Scott came in with no strings attached to any member of the team, but has settled in as the new leader. When I spoke with Dylan McDermott about the end of Season 3, he weighed in on what he thinks their dynamic will look like when Sternberg returns:
FBI: Most Wanted won’t return until the fall, so fans won’t get to see how exactly the show handles Roxy Sternberg’s return and Barnes’ dynamic with Remy Scott, but it has already been renewed for another two seasons. As Dylan McDermott noted, there was some awkwardness with his character’s first introduction to the rest of the team, which was comprised of Gaines, Hana, and Ortiz with Barnes out. Fans can probably be confident that both Remy and Barnes will be as professional and capable as ever, and the dynamic could show a different side of these characters.
Only time will tell what their dynamic will truly look like and whether Dylan McDermott’s vision for their interactions is what happens in Season 4. He did explain how far his dedication went in nailing that sense of awkwardness with Remy meeting a new group of people, and jumping straight into a case with them. As it turns out, the first scene that he ever filmed for FBI: Most Wanted was also Remy’s first introduction to the other agents. He shared:
The characters were professional even while they were all still feeling each other out as agents, and Remy’s methods were different than Jess’ were. The newcomer did open up pretty early on about the tragedy in his past that motivates him. The team was fortunately solid as a rock by the time that the “highly dangerous” finale rolled around, as Remy was forced to make a fateful decision about taking down their foe. McDermott continued reflecting on his entry into the series, saying:
The tone of the show in the new era with Remy stepping into Jess’ shoes obviously worked for fans, as Most Wanted earned its double-season renewal before Season 3 even came to an end. There should be plenty of time for Barnes and Remy to meet and form their own working relationship. The third season finale was also missing another member of the team, with Ortiz out of the state during the big case.
FBI and FBI: International also received renewals for two more seasons, with International set to pick up in the fall after the Season 1 finale that featured Forrester going rogue. FBI actually has not yet aired its Season 4 finale, as the high-stakes case involved a potential school shooting, and CBS (opens in new tab) chose to pull the episode from the lineup in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. You can revisit the 2021-2022 TV season for the FBIs with a Paramount+ subscription.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
