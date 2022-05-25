FBI: Most Wanted's Dylan McDermott Addresses Remy's Tragic 'Executive Decision' And Season 3 Finale Ending
Here's what Dylan McDermott had to say about the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 finale!
Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, called “A Man Without a Country.”
FBI: Most Wanted ended its rollercoaster ride of a third season with “A Man Without a Country,” which pitted Remy Scott and the team against an oligarch whose attempts to flee the country resulted in a terror spree in New York City. Sarkov made things personal when he targeted the agents’ families while they tried to connect the dots to the mole who was leaking their information. By the end of the hour, Sarkov was dead, the case was closed, and another season of Most Wanted was over. Dylan McDermott opened up to CinemaBlend about the “executive decision” that his character had to make for the greater good, plus how the finale ended for Remy.
Sarkov unleashing terror attacks on New York created some sky-high stakes for the agents even as they could only hope that their loved ones were protected at the safe house, and many lives could have been lost if the agents were even a few seconds slower than they were. They were just in time to make it to the subway and find a backpack that began releasing deadly gas; they just weren’t in time for everybody. When a homeless man was slow to get to his feet, Remy had to decide whether to keep the doors open for him to escape but risk the gas getting out, or close them on the man and guarantee his death.
Remy didn’t hesitate once it became clear that he had just those two choices, and he ordered that the doors be closed. When Dylan McDermott spoke with CinemaBlend about the finale, he addressed his character’s decision to shut the doors before the man could escape:
Remy’s choices were basically between a bad scenario and a much worse scenario, and he went with the one that saved the most lives, even if he couldn’t avert tragedy altogether. He did try to help the man up until the very last moment and the subway doors closed. It was an “executive decision” that saved countless lives, including Remy’s and those of the other agents and law enforcement officers on the scene.
When I noted that Remy not even hesitating to make a life-or-death call that might have given other agents pause showed his strengths as a leader, McDermott concurred, saying:
Dylan McDermott joined FBI: Most Wanted as the new leading man in the second half of the season following the departure of Julian McMahon and death of Jess LaCroix, and really established Remy as a character who connects with people within a relatively short span of time.
The bonds with the other agents have certainly helped him to settle in, even though Barnes has been absent (due to actress Roxy Sternberg’s real-life maternity leave) for weeks and Ortiz was missing from the finale. McDermott weighed in on whether Ortiz’s absence played a part in Remy’s anxiety in the episode:
The finale was packed with so much stress for the agents, and so much intensity from almost the very beginning, that Most Wanted could have been building to a major cliffhanger, like what FBI: International star Luke Kleintank previewed was on the way for his show. In fact, I spent the last minute or so of Remy happily reuniting with April expecting for a shot to ring out or Remy’s car to explode after she sat down or something else to go wrong for him, instead of the uplifting ending of the duo heading out for a date.
When I noted that I was expecting disaster to strike rather than a lovely final scene after the intensity of the hour, Dylan McDermott shared his reaction to Remy getting the ending that he did:
Who needs a cliffhanger when there’s the culmination of an episode that was rough for the agents on professional and personal levels? The Remy who was eager to hit the town with April wasn’t quite the same Remy who was added to the team following Jess’ death. He got a happy ending to offset his tragic backstory with his brother and complicated relationship with his mother. The actor weighed in on his character’s growth after the third season:
Fans only got six episodes with Dylan McDermott as SSA Remy Scott in Season 3, but there’s no need to worry about whether he’ll be back on CBS in the fall. FBI: Most Wanted (opens in new tab) (along with the original FBI and FBI: International) earned two-season renewals, and McDermott was celebrating with his co-stars in the video announcement of the good news.
If you want to revisit some earlier episodes during the hiatus until Season 4, you can find Most Wanted streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. For some additional viewing options for the summer months, be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule.
