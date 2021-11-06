How Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser And Kelsey Asbille Feel About Season 4 Finally Premiering
Fans are finally getting answers!
While Yellowstone viewers aren't as disruptive as, say, Rick and Morty fans whenever things don't go as planned, the fandom became rowdily impatient whenever Season 4 was pushed from the drama's traditional summer premiere to a late fall debut (that will bleed into more Taylor Sheridan co-creations). Thankfully, that's all about to change, with a double-episode premiere that'll finally offer answers to the Season 3 cliffhangers, and you know who’s not mad about it? Stars Kelsey Asbille and Cole Hauser.
CinemaBlend spoke with Monica Dutton portrayer Kelsey Asbille and Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser, about finally bringing the show back to an eager AF audience. Check out their responses in the video above or keep reading!
When Season 4 kicks off, Kelsey Asbille’s Monica will still be in the throes of not understanding what the hell is happening with Luke Grimes’ Kayce, and it certainly seemed like shit was also hitting the fan on the ranch itself. So you can bet things are going to take some kind of toll on that family unit. But don’t expect Asbille herself to go into an emotional overload off the screen. When I asked how she felt about finally being able to talk about the new season without being so secretive, here’s how she answered:
Kelsey Asbille’s viewpoint there in the end is not unlike some of her other co-stars, at least the ones who have been able to talk about Season 4 in any sort of capacity, such as Jefferson White, whose promise-breaking proto-cowboy Jimmy took a health-shattering fall the last time we saw him. But then what does it mean when a Yellowstone star says it’s their favorite season to shoot? I can’t imagine it involves a lot of peaceful relaxing and looking up at the stars, you know what I mean?
Rip Wheeler, for instance, seems like the kind of guy who would only purposefully look up to the skies for long periods if he was dead in his coffin. (Or perhaps someone else’s that he broke open for ring-confiscating reasons.) But star Cole Hauser is still pumped about bringing Season 4 to fans both quietly expectant and those who got a little loud-mouthed with their anticipation. In his words:
As a recognized TV sex symbol, Cole Hauser is probably used to getting reactions and responses such as wolf whistles and the like, even when he’s not bathing in the outdoors. But fans will certainly see a different side to him in Season 4. At least outside of the “getting revenge on anyone who fucked with the Duttons” bits, because he’ll be very much in Rip Motherfucking Wheeler form in those moments, bold letters and all.
With new villains on the way, along with other new characters who might be villains (but probably are in some shape or form), Yellowstone Season 4 debuts on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
