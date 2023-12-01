I Asked Iman Vellani If She’s Good At Keeping Marvel Secrets, And I Think She Has A Leg Up On Tom Holland
The young Marvel actor isn't one for loose lips.
MAJOR SPOILERS are ahead for The Marvels.
Iman Vellani was just promoted to the MCU's first string, wouldn’t you say? The actress behind Ms. Marvel just starred alongside Brie Larson in The Marvels , which delivered some seriously massive implications for the franchise. This was especially the case during The Marvels' ending, when Kamala Khan began forming the Young Avengers and when Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau found herself in another dimension and a major X-Men cameo was revealed. In light of these reveals, I asked Vellani how good she is about keeping those Marvel secrets close to the vest.
As it turns out, the Ms. Marvel actress is no Tom Holland when it comes to holding the major spoilers of the MCU. As she told CinemaBlend:
While past actors, like Hugh Jackman rocking the yellow Wolverine suit on the set of Deadpool 3 (which Vellani actually has one complaint about), have been the center of major Marvel secrets being revealed, the Kamala Khan actress hasn’t had a problem with keeping things under wraps. As the 21-year-old shared, she’s quite “proud” of the accomplishment thus far.
In the past, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have famously been the biggest offenders of spoiling Marvel secrets to the public, simply because keeping secrets is not their forte. One of my favorite examples of Holland dropping the Marvel ball was when he spoiled Infinity War for an entire theater when he shouted “I’m alive!” before the movie had started. Ruffalo’s claim to fame in this category was when he accidentally livestreamed Thor: Ragnarok for a bit while attending the movie’s world premiere.
Vellani attributes keeping those Marvel secrets safe in part to not having social media accounts. She also expanded on why she stays offline with these words:
Rather than logging on to social media and paying attention to things such as The Marvels' poor box office numbers, which Iman Vellani shared is a topic “for Bob Iger,” the actress is more focused on the experience of being a young Marvel lead. She also told us she’s developed a real-life friendship with Brie Larson since making The Marvels and is looking forward to meeting and working with more great talents throughout her burgeoning career.
You can catch Iman Vellani in The Marvels now and look forward to her return in upcoming Marvel movies as she fronts the Young Avengers.
