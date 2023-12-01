I Asked Iman Vellani If She’s Good At Keeping Marvel Secrets, And I Think She Has A Leg Up On Tom Holland

MAJOR SPOILERS are ahead for The Marvels.

Iman Vellani was just promoted to the MCU's first string, wouldn’t you say? The actress behind Ms. Marvel just starred alongside Brie Larson in The Marvels , which delivered some seriously massive implications for the franchise. This was especially the case during The Marvels' ending, when Kamala Khan began forming the Young Avengers and when Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau found herself in another dimension and a major X-Men cameo was revealed . In light of these reveals, I asked Vellani how good she is about keeping those Marvel secrets close to the vest.

As it turns out, the Ms. Marvel actress is no Tom Holland when it comes to holding the major spoilers of the MCU. As she told CinemaBlend:

I am good, I kept all of our secrets. On Ms. Marvel, I told my family like a lot 'cause I was like, it's a show, it didn't have like larger MCU impacts, but on the movie they didn't even get photos sent from me from set. Like, I was so tight on all the secrets. They didn't know what we were filming, what my supersuit looked like. So I was pretty proud of myself. Also, I don't have social media, so I'm not scared of accidentally posting something or revealing something. I like it. I'm proud of keeping the secrets.

While past actors, like Hugh Jackman rocking the yellow Wolverine suit on the set of Deadpool 3 (which Vellani actually has one complaint about ), have been the center of major Marvel secrets being revealed, the Kamala Khan actress hasn’t had a problem with keeping things under wraps. As the 21-year-old shared, she’s quite “proud” of the accomplishment thus far.

In the past, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have famously been the biggest offenders of spoiling Marvel secrets to the public, simply because keeping secrets is not their forte. One of my favorite examples of Holland dropping the Marvel ball was when he spoiled Infinity War for an entire theater when he shouted “I’m alive!” before the movie had started. Ruffalo’s claim to fame in this category was when he accidentally livestreamed Thor: Ragnarok for a bit while attending the movie’s world premiere.

Vellani attributes keeping those Marvel secrets safe in part to not having social media accounts. She also expanded on why she stays offline with these words:

I think there’s a lot of expectations when you're in this job and I don't wanna put an extra stress in my life that I really don't need. You know, this job is scary enough and it's like already sensory overload. Like, I feel like I'm an alien half the time and everything is so new for me and for my family. And I also feel like I'm still growing as a human in general, and I don't want social media to kind of stunt any necessary growth that I still have left. There's a lot of reasons, like a lot of preservation of my ego and my mental health and time and ability to make a first impression. It's just certain things maybe when I'm ready for it in the future, but as of right now I still feel like if I don't, I'm like living in my own bubble right now and social me that kind of exists in its own world.

Rather than logging on to social media and paying attention to things such as The Marvels' poor box office numbers, which Iman Vellani shared is a topic “for Bob Iger ,” the actress is more focused on the experience of being a young Marvel lead. She also told us she’s developed a real-life friendship with Brie Larson since making The Marvels and is looking forward to meeting and working with more great talents throughout her burgeoning career.