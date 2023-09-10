Hugh Jackman’s Finally Rocking Wolverine’s Yellow Suit In Deadpool 3, And The Director Talks Getting ‘It Right’

The dream of Marvel comic fans worldwide is finally coming true: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is set to make his long-awaited appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the Merc with a Mouth. After two decades and nearly ten movies, Jackman will finally rock the famed yellow and blue costume for the first time in the upcoming Marvel movie . In a recent interview, director Shawn Levy spoke about the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 and his determination to do justice to the iconic costume.

Last year, it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Logan , sparking immediate fan speculation about the classic costume. This summer, the official reveal of the comic-accurate outfit delighted fans. Despite the Australian-born superstar’s multiple portrayals of the clawed mutant, this marks the first appearance of the character's iconic yellow and blue suit on screen. Director Shawn Levy expressed his excitement for bringing Wolverine's classic look to life in an EW interview, emphasizing its significance. He told the outlet:

Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right.

The director seems to be as big of a fan as the rest of us. Honestly, Levy's commitment to authenticity and honoring the source material is evident in his dedication to precisely recreating the iconic costume. He understands the significance of getting it right for fans who have been eagerly anticipating this moment for years.

What makes the director's task even more exciting is that he is crafting this film within the larger MCU, which means access to a wealth of resources and experts in the comic book world. He acknowledged this fortunate aspect of the project in the same interview.

It also helps that I'm making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project. … Fortunately, it seems global reaction to those costumes has been overwhelmingly positive, so all's well that ends well.

Shawn Levy's MCU collaboration taps into Marvel enthusiasts' expertise to ensure Wolverine's iconic suit is faithfully represented, and the positive global reaction to the costume reveal suggests the movie will meet fans' expectations.

Production of the threequel was well underway before being halted due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes , which affected numerous productions. Nonetheless, fans were treated to exciting updates, including Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra and rumors of Ben Affleck joining in his 2003 Daredevil role. (The full Deadpool 3 cast is stacked.) However, the announcements pale compared to the hype surrounding Hugh Jackman's electrifying debut in the iconic yellow suit.