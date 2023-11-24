The Marvels’ Iman Vellani Has One Complaint About Hugh Jackman’s New Wolverine Suit, And I Couldn’t Agree More

Now that The Marvels has hit theaters, the next of the upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to is Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. Ahead of the exciting summer 2024 release, CinemaBlend spoke to Marvel Comics’ superfan Iman Vellani , and the Ms. Marvel actress had a dead-on reaction to Jackman’s viral yellow suit reveal .

Back in July, Marvel fans were treated to a first look at Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ team-up via a set photo of them both in costume. For the first time ever, the Wolverine actor is set to don the iconic bright yellow suit from the comics, but Iman Vellani has one complaint about the costume upgrade. In her words:

I do wish it was the half sleeve suit, not gonna lie, I want to see his arms. But, when I saw those leaked images, I was going crazy. Like, especially where we've come from Brian Singer's X-Men and like their entire black leather suits. And that like one joke that Cyclops made of like, ‘Oh, would you prefer Yellow Spandex?’ This is the moment all the fans have been waiting for. It's so cool.

Iman Vellani knows her Marvel. The actress who is behind The Marvels’ Kamala Khan pointed out that while Jackman finally has the yellow suit after over 20 years of playing the character in anything but said costume, she does wish he was wearing the half-sleeve suit. Check out what she means below in this side-by-side between the comics and official Deadpool 3 image:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios)

While Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 suit is clearly an homage to Wolverine’s comic book suit, there’s one notable element of it Iman Vellani pushed back on. She shared that she wishes Jackman’s costume didn’t fully cover the actor’s arms. I must wholeheartedly agree with her, especially considering how hard Jackman has been working behind the scenes at the gym . I mean, just look at this recent post from the Wolverine actor:

This all begs the question, will Jackman end up wearing Wolverine’s mask and such during Deadpool 3? The movie is currently filming ahead of its release date on July 26, 2024. Aside from Vellani making some solid points about Wolverine’s debut in the MCU, she's absolutely geeked at the idea of working with the actor, especially considering Kamala Khan is a mutant herself. In her words:

And gosh, to share a screen with him would be amazing. Not gonna lie, but just as a fan, pure joy and excitement and I'm very excited for that movie.