The Marvels’ Iman Vellani Has One Complaint About Hugh Jackman’s New Wolverine Suit, And I Couldn’t Agree More
She knows what she's talking about.
Now that The Marvels has hit theaters, the next of the upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to is Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. Ahead of the exciting summer 2024 release, CinemaBlend spoke to Marvel Comics’ superfan Iman Vellani, and the Ms. Marvel actress had a dead-on reaction to Jackman’s viral yellow suit reveal.
Back in July, Marvel fans were treated to a first look at Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ team-up via a set photo of them both in costume. For the first time ever, the Wolverine actor is set to don the iconic bright yellow suit from the comics, but Iman Vellani has one complaint about the costume upgrade. In her words:
Iman Vellani knows her Marvel. The actress who is behind The Marvels’ Kamala Khan pointed out that while Jackman finally has the yellow suit after over 20 years of playing the character in anything but said costume, she does wish he was wearing the half-sleeve suit. Check out what she means below in this side-by-side between the comics and official Deadpool 3 image:
While Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 suit is clearly an homage to Wolverine’s comic book suit, there’s one notable element of it Iman Vellani pushed back on. She shared that she wishes Jackman’s costume didn’t fully cover the actor’s arms. I must wholeheartedly agree with her, especially considering how hard Jackman has been working behind the scenes at the gym. I mean, just look at this recent post from the Wolverine actor:
This all begs the question, will Jackman end up wearing Wolverine’s mask and such during Deadpool 3? The movie is currently filming ahead of its release date on July 26, 2024. Aside from Vellani making some solid points about Wolverine’s debut in the MCU, she's absolutely geeked at the idea of working with the actor, especially considering Kamala Khan is a mutant herself. In her words:
Previously, Vellani told us that her favorite moment from the comics with Kamala Khan is when the hero teams up with Wolverine, so here’s hoping they do get a chance to interact at some point. For now, the actress just had the chance to work alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury for The Marvels, which is playing in theaters now and features a major X-Men cameo.
