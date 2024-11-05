The Important Lesson Steven Spielberg Taught Music By John Williams’ Director That Helped Him Approach Tough Subject Matter

Steven Spielberg is one of the most prolific directors in the history of cinema, and his impact is far-reaching. On that note, he’s mentored plenty of creatives in his time, and that includes documentarian Laurent Bouzereau. The French director recently helmed Music by John Williams, in which Spielberg is interviewed, and spoke to CinemaBlend about what it was like crafting the film. Bouzereau also explained how a keen lesson from the Jaws helmer proved to be invaluable when it came to tackling tough subject matter with Williams.

Over the years, Laurent Bouzereau has worked closely with the Oscar winner, as he crafted behind-the-scenes documentaries for a number of Steven Spielberg’s best films . Considering that, I couldn’t help but ask Bouzereau about collaborating with the revered movie maker. I specifically asked him if a specific lesson served as a guiding light of sorts for him as he navigated his work on the John Williams-centered doc. Bouzereau went on to discuss one keen piece of guidance that pertains to the art of conversation:

Well, you know, I've learned so much from Steven. We don't have enough time to talk about it. But I tend to really listen and to really embrace the people – it's not even an interview, it's a discussion, and to really understand your subject. For example, with John, he's a very private person, and I never wanted to make him feel uncomfortable by discussing his personal life. And so I only approached him through music. For example, I never asked him about the passing of his wife. All I said was, ‘I love the first violin concerto. Tell me about it.’ ‘Well, I lost my wife, and that's how I wrote it.’ And then he went into talking about it.

John Williams’ first wife, Barbara Ruick, tragically died at the age of 41 due to a brain aneurysm and, as mentioned above, that’s discussed in the recent 2024 movie release . I’d imagine that when it comes to most subjects, it would be difficult to broach such a topic, let alone with someone as private as Williams. Nevertheless, it would appear that Laurent Bouzereau simply sought to listen and reach the famed composer through his work. Having seen the film myself, I’d say that it’s made all the better by that approach.

The art of listening can’t be understated, and it sounds like the Faye helmer really appreciates having learned that from Steven Spielberg. He went on to further emphasize the importance of paying attention to one’s subjects and how it specifically applied to Music by John Williams:

So what I learned from Steven is to really listen to the people you're directing, in a sense, even though this is a documentary. But you're, in essence, directing a conversation, you know and really get them to open up in a way that is genuine and real but that is tailor made to the way they speak. And John is all about music, so why would I just ask him flat out a question? It has to come from music. So what I did was literally bathe in his music, non stop from the moment I got, you know, the green light to make the film until the end, because I really wanted to constantly be in his musical world, if that makes sense.

Laurent Bouzereau’s passion absolutely seeps through his latest documentary, as it serves as a fitting tribute to one of the greatest composers of all time. The filmmaker manages to highlight what makes Williams’ many film scores so special and how specific scenes are bolstered by the music . And, of course, viewers are granted a bit of a look into the five-time Academy Award winner’s personal life. Bouzereau deserves praise for his approach to the production, and I’m glad he kept Steven Spielberg’s wisdom in mind while doing his work.

You can stream Music by John Williams now using a Disney+ subscription . Also available on the platform are some of Williams’ famous feature film credits. That includes The BFG, which he worked on with frequent collaborator and longtime friend Steven Spielberg.