Why Are Dancing With The Stars Cast Members Always Dating One Another? There’s A Big Reason

Dancing With the Stars may be known for bringing fan-favorite celebrities to the ballroom, but the long-running reality show is also known for something else. The series has seen quite a few relationships over the years between the cast and even celebrity contestants. In the current cast of pros, there are multiple married couples as well. Now, a former pro is explaining why that happens.

DWTS has played matchmaker for a lot of pros and celebrities over the years. Sometimes it works out, other times it doesn’t. A lot of pros have also dated the same people, but there’s a very good reason why. Former pro, Sharna Burgess, who has experienced first-hand what happens when you cozy up to someone else on the show, opened up about the challenges of being on Dancing With the Stars on the podcast Between Us Moms, and how consuming it can be:

Dancing with the Stars is so consuming, right? We are there constantly, so naturally, we are each other’s tribe. When birthdays come up, we’re leaving a rehearsal, we’re all at each other’s birthdays, we are just in each other’s lives all the time. Especially when – think about when it was two seasons a year – and a tour in between. There was no time without each other. That’s why everyone dated each other.

You can see that support on full display too, when pros get married or have kids, their DWTS fam celebrates. It's also clear through their social media that they're really tight as well. So, the fact that some of them have fallen in love isn't surprising.

Considering these pros spend a lot of the year together between the show and tour, it makes sense that feelings would ultimately brew between some of them. Even with DWTS only doing one season a year with the tour, the romance hasn’t stopped. As recently as last year, two more pros got together, with Alan Bersten and Emma Slater confirming their relationship.

Along with them, there are multiple married couples on the cast of pros, including Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Plus, if I had a nickel every time DWTS had a showmance, whether fake or real, I’d be rich. But that’s one of the reasons why I love the show. You never know who could end up with whom, you never know what rumors will come about, and you never know if a relationship, whether romantic or platonic, will stick after the season ends.

One would think that all this romance between the cast would make things awkward, but all the pros seem to be close, regardless of breakups and makeups, and who’s with whom. Plus, considering how time-consuming working on this show is, it does make sense why they all end up in relationships with each other.