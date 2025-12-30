Michael Weatherly Celebrates Tony And Ziva As A 'Beautiful Remnant' Following Cancellation, But Fans Aren't Giving Up The Fight For Season 2

The NCIS franchise has been a major hit for CBS across more than two decades, spanning multiple spinoffs and currently occupying one full night of primetime with the original series, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney. Unfortunately, the other spinoff in the 2025 TV schedule got the axe: Tony & Ziva was cancelled. Fans were immediately in their feelings that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo wouldn't be reprising their iconic characters for another season... but some aren't quite ready to give up, as they made clear in response to Weatherly's holiday post celebrating the Paramount+ series.

To celebrate the holiday season, Michael Weatherly took to Instagram with a message addressed to "Everyone Who Came to The Party... Love, Tony & Ziva. Merry Christmas." He went on, writing in the caption of a photo with him posing with Cote de Pablo:

There is now a beautiful remnant of the past future perfect, nestled safely under the tree… 10 episodes of T&Z.

As the star noted, the series ran for ten episodes and was available with new installments weekly for anybody with a Paramount+ subscription after the premiere back in early September. While I had a good time with the first three episodes without having the background of an existing NCIS fan, it seems that not enough people tuned in for the streamer to order a Season 2. Check out Weatherly's post in honor of his spinoff:

The spinoff only being available streaming via Paramount+ is one of the reasons that fans cited as a possible explanation for why NCIS: Tony & Ziva was cancelled, along with the long delay between the characters' heyday on NCIS and their 2025 returns. Some fans argue that the target demographic for Tony & Ziva was older than most subscribers to the streamer.

Whatever the reason, fans in the comments of Michael Weatherly's Christmas post aren't ready to give up on the show by embracing the "SaveTonyandZiva" hashtag. Check out a few examples (edited for clarity):

sere_balistrieri89 : "We're not going to stop fighting for your return. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

: "We're not going to stop fighting for your return. ❤️❤️❤️❤️" tonyandziva_it: "We'll never give up on [Tony & Ziva]."

"We'll never give up on [Tony & Ziva]." paola_763 : "It's a fantastic gift to treasure forever, in the hope that there will be a sequel...thank you so much Michael and Cote 😍"

"It's a fantastic gift to treasure forever, in the hope that there will be a sequel...thank you so much Michael and Cote 😍" sotea_1996 : " Save the show. Save the show."

: Save the show. Save the show." dee_singtothelord: "We are so thankful for this season, still hoping that we see your characters again soon!! It was over way too soon. We are fighting to change their minds. Hopeful we can, if not, we hope to see you guys back together in some other way!."

A change.org petition called "Reverse the Cancellation of NCIS: Tony and Ziva" launched shortly after the news broke on December 19 that Tony & Ziva wouldn't be returning to Paramount+. At the time of writing on December 29, the petition has accumulated 1,091 verified signatures. The petition promotes the #SaveTonyandZiva hashtag, which has already been circulating, and ended the pitch for the renewal thusly:

We urge Paramount+ to reconsider their decision and green-light a second season. By doing so, they would first please the loyal fans, who are an invaluable part of the show's success, but secondly, demonstrate a commitment to quality storytelling and support of their talented cast and crew. Let's bring back NCIS: Tony and Ziva for a second season, and continue the adventure. Please sign this petition to show your support for the renewal of NCIS: Tony and Ziva.

At this point, it's hard to guess whether or not an outpouring of fan support could result in Tony & Ziva coming back. NCIS: Origins proved that there's an audience for a show in the franchise that branches out from the usual procedural format of NCIS and its earlier spinoffs, with the '90s-set series finding success on CBS. Would a Season 2 renewal and a move to CBS be in the cards for Tony & Ziva as a recipe for success? It could be a fun summer option while the other shows are on hiatus.

We can only speculate at this point, however, and I'd say that a renewal with a move to CBS definitely isn't the most likely scenario at this point. Still, it seems like a safe bet that #SaveTonyandZiva fans aren't ready to give up just yet. With the franchise now on a long break from CBS until the returns in late February, perhaps the efforts to score a Season 2 will be the main source of buzz in the coming weeks.

For now, you can find those ten episodes of Tony & Ziva streaming on Paramount+, as well as all of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's seasons of OG NCIS. At the very least, it's fun to imagine the two stars dropping by NCIS in the 2026 TV schedule to tie up any loose ends from their spinoff, but only time will tell if there's a future for Tony and Ziva.