Even Other NCIS Stars Get A Bit Starstruck Meeting OG's Like Michael Weather And Cote De Pablo

Many actors have starred on the various NCIS-verse shows over the decades, but it’s safe to say that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are among the most well-known. In addition to their respective long tenures on NCIS, the two actors reprised Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David last year for the aptly-named spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which was cancelled after just one season. Well, as CinemaBlend learned from NCIS: Sydney actress Mavournee Hazel, even stars from these other NCIS shows can get starstruck meeting franchise icons like Weatherly and de Pablo.

Last November, Sydney series regulars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar and Tuuli Narkle took pictures with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo when the latter two actors visited Australia. However, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes, who round out NCIS: Sydney’s main cast, weren’t present. So when I had the opportunity to speak with Hazel about topics like how long she’d known about Bluebird Gleeson’s backstory, I asked about her absence during the photoshoot with Weatherly and de Pablo, and she responded:

So I did get to meet them, but unfortunately Claude [Jabbour] and I were shooting all day. So the reason that they were able to be free to take photos is because Claude and I were working. So we were in my lab shooting, but we still got to meet them. We got to talk with them for a while, and it was awesome to meet them. They are so, so lovely, and I'm obviously heartbroken on behalf of audience members that they weren't allowed to continue the show for another season. I know that they really wanted that too. But hey, we just need to get them on to NCIS: Sydney. Just get them to join with us, you know?

It’s a shame that scheduling conflicts prevented Mavournee Hazel and Claude Jabbour (who’s recurring in NCIS: Sydney Season 3 as Travis “Trigger” Riggs) from getting their picture taken with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. That said, at least they were able to spend some time with the NCIS OGs during their visit. That’s a better outcome than when NCIS: Origins star Mariel Molino missed out on meeting Tom Cruise because she was taking a nap during a break from filming.

Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, NCIS: Tony & Ziva ended up being cancelled a month after this photoshoot on the NCIS: Sydney set took place. There are various theories about why Paramount+ decided to pull the plug on the series, but there’s also a contingent of fans now campaigning for the streamer to change its mind and bring back Tony & Ziva for Season 2. This has included driving a truck around Paris, France with “Save Tony and Ziva” written on the side to promote their cause.

While I’m skeptical of these revival efforts, I like Mavournee Hazel’s idea about bringing Tony and Ziva over to NCIS: Sydney. Their spinoff saw them going on the run across Europe, so why not fly out Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo out to Australia for a guest spot and give them further global reach? Given how difficult it is for Sydney to cross over with the other NCIS shows, it would be amazing if having Tony and Ziva visit the Land Down Under could be worked out.

Of course, my main preference would be for both these characters to return together to their old stomping grounds on the main NCIS, but beggars can’t be choosers. For now, I’ll just look for that series, Sydney and Origins resuming their current seasons on Tuesday, March 3. It’s also been officially confirmed that all three of these shows have been renewed for the 2026-2027 TV season.